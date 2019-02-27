‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 7 Wraps Production

The doors of Litchfield Penitentiary have closed for the final time, Netflix‘s Orange Is the New Black having officially wrapped filming on its seventh and final season.

The popular Netflix original series, which was picked up for an additional three-season pickup order ahead of Season 4 back in 2016, wrapped production on its seventh and final season on Tuesday, Feb. 26, with showrunner Jenji Kohan taking to Instagram to commemorate the moment.

“That’s all she wrote… #OITNB #Bye,” she captioned a photo of Danielle Brooks, aka Taystee, holding a sign that reads “That’s a wrap.”

Kohan also shared a photo of the cast and crew taken on the New York set of Litchfield Max’s D Block, which housed Nicky, Lorna, Taystee, Maria, Daya, and several other inmates throughout the entirety of Season 6 following the Season 5 prison riots.

“This is a family. #OITNB,” she captioned the picture.

News that production had come to an end and the series is reaching its culmination left several fans equally excited and brokenhearted.

“I’m not ready to say goodbye yet, but I need to say thank you to you for make this show happened. you’re brilliant and we’ll be always grateful for what you and all of these people did,” one person wrote. “I’m crying and I’m sad now, so that’s it. I’ll miss this show!!”

“This show was more then a groundbreaking new thing on a untested platform Netflix. It was about a woman cast written mostly by women which is rare. Great cast too. It makes you laugh, cry, think, and say WTF,” another commented. “Damn good show that I will miss greatly.”

The series, based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, has become a staple on the streaming giant, rising to critical acclaim and instantly becoming a fan-favorite following its premiere in 2013. After six seasons of political storylines and timely topics, Netflix announced in October that Season 7 would be Orange Is the New Black‘s last.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” Uzo Aduba, who won Emmys in both the Comedy and Drama categories for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the series, said in a video posted to the series’ official Twitter account.

Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are currently available for streaming. Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.