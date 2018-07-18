‘Orange Is the New Black’ Teaser Released Ahead of Season 6

Netflix has released another teaser of Orange Is the New Black ahead of its Season 6 premiere.

The Netflix original series, which will return for a new season on July 27, has already promised major change is ahead for the prisoners as they head to a new facility in season six, but the newest teaser released on Wednesday promises that there is more beyond just a criminal and that “every sentence has a story.”

Every sentence is a story. pic.twitter.com/iAhonRN1p0 — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) July 17, 2018

In the short teaser, each of the fan-favorite prisoners, handcuffed and dressed in their orange jumpsuits, sits in front of a wall painted with phrases in a shape mimicking a fingerprint. As the camera pans over the wall, which is painted with phrases like “I can’t lose anyone else,” “I’m a mother, a survivor, a business woman,” “I’m so confused,” and “I need to know,” the inner struggles that each of the prisoners will be dealing with is revealed before the teaser ends with the words “every sentence has a story.”

While it is not known for sure which characters’ backstories will be explored during the series’ sixth season, actress Danielle Brooks revealed that fans can expect to see more flashbacks of her character Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in the upcoming season.

“At the start of season six she is sort of dazed out and kind of in awe of what has transpired and what hasn’t transpired. The fact that no justice was served for Poussey, she’s really struggling with still feeling quite alone and feeling no sense of family still,” Brooks told Variety. “Everyone has left her world, and so we see her trying to fight depression, trying to fight her will to give up. We also get to go back and see more of Taystee’s flashbacks and see where she’s come from and how her past has really landed her here.”

When fans last visited Litchfield Penitentiary, the inmates and guards were embattled in a riot following the death of Poussey that eventually lead to the death of prison guard Piscatella, the consequences of which will play out over the course of the series’ sixth season. In a first teaser for the new season, which will explore new territories and feel like a new show, the inmates were seen boarding a bus headed to a maximum security prison, with a voice stating “This is a whole new world.”

Season 6 of Orange Is the New Black will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning July 27 at 3 a.m. ET.