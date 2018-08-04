‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 6 Reveals Inmate’s Death

Orange Is the New Black season 6 features the reveal of an off-screen death that occurred some time after the season 5 finale.

Spoilers ahead for Orange Is the New Black season 6.

One of the biggest mysteries of season 6’s first episode is the whereabouts of Alex Vause (Laura Prepon). Her fiancée, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) fears for the worst when her father informs her that an unnamed prisoner died during the riot.

However, those fears are soon dispelled when Alex shows up during episode 4, entitled “I’m the Talking Ass.”

With Alex’s arrival, another inmate, Irene “Zirconia” Cabrera (Daniella De Jesús), comes in with her. Later in the episode, the pair eats dinner with Piper and Gloria Mendoza (Selenis Leyva) and answers the burning mystery of the deceased inmate’s identity.

“All of us that were too injured for basic prison duct-tape doctoring were brought to a real hospital. Also, really handcuffed to our beds,” Alex says, discussing her experience. “But at least we didn’t get extra time.”

Zirconia adds, “Except for Rocky Face. She got eternal time in the afterlife.”

If there was any question who “Rocky Face” was, the pair quickly clarifies that they were referring to disfigured prisoner Maureen Kukudio (Emily Althaus).

“Yeah, Kukudio died,” Alex says.

Zirconia adds, “Bet they went closed casket on that funeral.”

OITNB viewers will recall Maureen as a supporting character in the series since season 3, with most scenes being opposite Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren (Uzo Aduba).

Maureen, who is possibly mentally ill, quickly grows infatuated with Suzanne in season 3 after reading her erotic novels. The two soon spark an unlikely romance that ends badly when Suzanne is too frightened to become sexually involved with Maureen.

Maureen later tricks Suzanne into the thinking the two have reconciled but abandons her in the middle of a sexual act. This infuriates Suzanne, who feels betrayed after thinking she has finally found love.

Things come to a head when the pair are urged into a fist fight by guard Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey). Suzanne absolutely decimates Maureen and nearly kills her. This gives Maureen her “rocky face” look later described in the season 6 scene.

Maureen is in medical throughout season 6 as her injuries recover. However, her injuries become possibly infected. She is seen being carted out of the prison alive at the end of the season 5, but it appears her condition never improved.

Season 6 and all other seasons of Orange Is the New Black are available on Netflix.

