One of Hulu’s Most Popular Exclusive Movies Ever Just Got Added to Tubi

Movie lovers no longer need a Hulu subscription to watch one of the streamer’s biggest originals hits.

Vacation Friends, writer-director Clay Tarver’s 2021 star-studded buddy comedy film, is now streaming for free on Tubi. The Hulu original joined Fox’s free streaming service as part of its May 2025 roundup.

The film, distributed by 20th Century Studios, stars Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji as Marcus and Emily, a strait-laced couple who are befriended by the wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla, played by John Cena and Meredith Hagner, while vacationing in Mexico. The usually level-headed couple decide to let loose and live in the moment, enjoying a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new vacation friends. However, what happens on vacation doesn’t always stay on vacation, and the pair are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding months later. Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, and Lynn Whitfield also star.

Vacation Friends debuted exclusively on Hulu in August 2021 as the streamer’s most-watched opening weekend for an original film at the time, Deadline reported. Per Nielsen data, the movie was watched for 275 million minutes during the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, 2021, making it the fifth most-streamed film during that time period.

Despite those high streaming numbers and its opening success, Vacation Friends was met with some mixed reviews. The move holds a 59% critics score and 55% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, “The laughs aren’t always in steady supply, but the terrific cast makes Vacation Friends a comedy you can stream without serious reservations.” The film received widespread praise for the cast and their chemistry, as well as Tarver’s directing.

Vacation Friends proved to be such a massive hit that a sequel, Vacation Friends 2, was released in 2023. The movie, also written and directed by Tarver and starring the original cast alongside Steve Buscemi, Ronny Chieng, and Jamie Hector, is still a Hulu exclusive and has not joined Tubi’s free streaming catalog.

Fans of Vacation Friends can now stream the Hulu original on both Hulu and Tubi, where it streams alongside other Tubi May additions like Interstellar, The Goonies, Mrs. Doubtfire, and But I’m a Cheerleader, as well as Tubi original films Worth the Wait, Rhythm & Blood, and The Killing Cove.