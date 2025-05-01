Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Tubi in May 2025

Tubi’s completely free lineup of movies and TV shows is growing this month!
With April now over, FOX’s free streaming service is adding dozens of titles to the platform in May 2025.
While the May lineup does feature a few must-watch TV shows – such as the ‘90s kids show VR Troopers and the hit sitcom Moesha – Tubi’s lineup of films arriving next month steals the show. Along with Tubi original films Worth the Wait, Rhythm & Blood, and The Killing Cove, the streamer will stock dozens of fan-favorites, including Fast & Furious movies, with Tim Burton’s Batman films, Interstellar, Gladiator, The Goonies, Mrs. Doubtfire, Dreamgirls, and But I’m a Cheerleader, starring Natasha Lyonne and Melanie Lynskey.
Ahead of the long-anticipated release of 28 Years Later in June, Tubi is also making the 2007 film 28 Weeks Later available for free streaming. The film will stream alongside other horror arrivals in May, like Barbarian, Leprechaun, and Silent Hill.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Tubi in May 2025.
May 1
Moesha
The Shield
Kojak (1973)
Benson (Seasons 1-2)
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Batman (1989)
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Justice League (2017)
The Flash
The Goonies
Dune (1984)
Ex Machina
Interstellar
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Gladiator
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
28 Weeks Later
Anaconda
Barbarian (2022)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Shrek Forever After
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
A Fistful of Dollars
For a Few Dollars More
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Mile 22
Stealth
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Patriot
Tomb Raider (2018)
War
After Yang
Black Bear
C’Mon C’Mon
Frances Ha
Krisha
Locke
Mojave
Morris From America
One From the Heart
Ran (1985)
Revenge (2017)
The Eternal Daughter
The Souvenir: Part II
Waves
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
ATL
Baby Boy
Blue Streak
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Dreamgirls
Next Friday
The Friday After Next
He Got Game
Johnson Family Vacation
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Married to Medicine
Medusa Deluxe
Menace II Society
Rebound (2005)
Single Mom’s Club
The Wiz
Two Can Play at That Game
Vacation Friends
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
American Ultra
But I’m a Cheerleader
Click (2006)
Funny Pages
Jackass: The Movie
Laggies
Like a Boss
Second Act
Single Moms Club
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
The Death of Dick Long
The Last Movie Star
This Is Spinal Tap
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Agora
Devotion
Focus
Fury
God’s Creatures
Heartbreak Ridge
Molly’s Game
Tears of the Sun
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Pianist
Warrior (2011)
Bones
Deep Rising
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Escape Room (2019)
Escape the Field
Legion
Leprechaun
Prey for the Devil
Silent Hill
The Craft
The Monster
Tusk
Mrs. Doubtfire
Open Season (2006)
Open Season 2
Rugrats Go Wild
RV (2006)
Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights
The Addams Family 2
24 Hours to Live
Ender’s Game
Equals
Eva
The 5th Wave
Weird Science
A Man Apart
Anna (2019)
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Fall
Patriot Games
Savages
Takers (2010)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Trespass Against Us
Bone Tomahawk
Hang ’em High
Lawless
Slow West
The Salvation
The Wind
Woman Walks Ahead
More Than a Game
Oasis Supersonic
Open Wide
The Summit
May 15
VR Troopers
May 16
Rhythm & Blood (Tubi Original)
A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.
May 23
Machete Kills
Worth the Wait (Tubi Original)
The lives of multiple Asian-American strangers fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss, and encounter old flames.
May 30
The Killing Cove (Tubi Original)
After a horrific incident at a college party, two sisters seek revenge against a privileged jock but find that danger follows their every move.
May 31
Gamestop: Rise of the Players