Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Tubi in May 2025

Tubi’s completely free lineup of movies and TV shows is growing this month!

With April now over, FOX’s free streaming service is adding dozens of titles to the platform in May 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the May lineup does feature a few must-watch TV shows – such as the ‘90s kids show VR Troopers and the hit sitcom Moesha – Tubi’s lineup of films arriving next month steals the show. Along with Tubi original films Worth the Wait, Rhythm & Blood, and The Killing Cove, the streamer will stock dozens of fan-favorites, including Fast & Furious movies, with Tim Burton’s Batman films, Interstellar, Gladiator, The Goonies, Mrs. Doubtfire, Dreamgirls, and But I’m a Cheerleader, starring Natasha Lyonne and Melanie Lynskey.

Ahead of the long-anticipated release of 28 Years Later in June, Tubi is also making the 2007 film 28 Weeks Later available for free streaming. The film will stream alongside other horror arrivals in May, like Barbarian, Leprechaun, and Silent Hill.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Tubi in May 2025.

May 1

Moesha

The Shield

Kojak (1973)

Benson (Seasons 1-2)

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Batman (1989)

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Justice League (2017)

The Flash

The Goonies

Dune (1984)

Ex Machina

Interstellar

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Gladiator

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

28 Weeks Later

Anaconda

Barbarian (2022)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Shrek Forever After

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

A Fistful of Dollars

For a Few Dollars More

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Mile 22

Stealth

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Patriot

Tomb Raider (2018)

War

After Yang

Black Bear

C’Mon C’Mon

Frances Ha

Krisha

Locke

Mojave

Morris From America

One From the Heart

Ran (1985)

Revenge (2017)

The Eternal Daughter

The Souvenir: Part II

Waves

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

ATL

Baby Boy

Blue Streak

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dreamgirls

Next Friday

The Friday After Next

He Got Game

Johnson Family Vacation

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Married to Medicine

Medusa Deluxe

Menace II Society

Rebound (2005)

Single Mom’s Club

The Wiz

Two Can Play at That Game

Vacation Friends

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

American Ultra

But I’m a Cheerleader

Click (2006)

Funny Pages

Jackass: The Movie

Laggies

Like a Boss

Second Act

Single Moms Club

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Death of Dick Long

The Last Movie Star

This Is Spinal Tap

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Agora

Devotion

Focus

Fury

God’s Creatures

Heartbreak Ridge

Molly’s Game

Tears of the Sun

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Pianist

Warrior (2011)

Bones

Deep Rising

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Escape Room (2019)

Escape the Field

Legion

Leprechaun

Prey for the Devil

Silent Hill

The Craft

The Monster

Tusk

Mrs. Doubtfire

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2

Rugrats Go Wild

RV (2006)

Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf

Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights

The Addams Family 2

24 Hours to Live

Ender’s Game

Equals

Eva

The 5th Wave

Weird Science

A Man Apart

Anna (2019)

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Fall

Patriot Games

Savages

Takers (2010)

The Long Kiss Goodnight

Trespass Against Us

Bone Tomahawk

Hang ’em High

Lawless

Slow West

The Salvation

The Wind

Woman Walks Ahead

More Than a Game

Oasis Supersonic

Open Wide

The Summit

Married to Medicine

May 15

VR Troopers

May 16

Rhythm & Blood (Tubi Original)

A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.

May 23

Machete Kills

Worth the Wait (Tubi Original)

The lives of multiple Asian-American strangers fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss, and encounter old flames.

May 30

The Killing Cove (Tubi Original)

After a horrific incident at a college party, two sisters seek revenge against a privileged jock but find that danger follows their every move.

May 31

Gamestop: Rise of the Players