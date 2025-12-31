One of Disney’s Biggest 2025 Movies Finally Hits Streaming Soon

Disney+ subscribers will soon be able to enter the Grid once more.

The sci-fi thriller Tron: Ares starring Jared Leto, which released this past October in theaters, will hit Disney+ a week from today.

A sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy, which was itself a sequel to the 1982 film Tron, it revolves around “a sophisticated AI military program named Ares (Leto) who is sent from [the computer world known as] the Grid into the real world on a dangerous mission, resulting in the first clash between AI beings and humanity.”

Plenty of other famous faces appear in the film, including Gillian Anderson, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Tron/Tron: Legacy star Jeff Bridges.

Famously, the legendary electronic music duo Daft Punk composed a Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling score for Tron: Legacy. While Tron: Ares couldn’t get those robot musicians together for one last romp, their replacement was no slouch: Nine Inch Nails, the band of Oscar-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, are behind the score for the latest film.

While Tron: Ares was hotly anticipated and had a significant amount of hype, mixed reviews and poor word-of-mouth caused it to end up as a box-office flop, losing Disney over $132 million. Critics loved the neon-soaked visuals, but weren’t too keen on the predictable plot and Jared Leto’s performance in the lead role. It currently sits at a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tron: Ares will release on Disney+ on January 7, 2026.