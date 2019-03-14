‘One Day at a Time’ Fans Heartbroken Over Cancellation by Netflix: ‘Such a Shame’

Netflix’s decision to cancel One Day at a Time after only three seasons on Thursday was met with an overwhelmingly disappointed response from the show’s ardent fan base.

On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the show would be cancelled because “not enough people watched to justify another season.”

“Thank you Norman Lear for bringing this series back to television. Thank you Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce for always making us laugh and never shying away from bravely and beautifully tackling tough subject matter in a meaningful way,” Netflix continued. “To Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno: thank you for inviting us into your family. You filled this show with so much heart and warmth and love, it truly felt like home.”

The announcement concluded, “And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.”

That last tweet was quickly ratioed, with more than 1,600 replies and only 387 retweets thanks to complaints from the show’s fans.

“Such a shame. One Day At A Time is such a lovely and relevant show,” one fan wrote.

“A good way to keep telling this kind of story is to keep airing the show … which you could do. If you wanted,” one person wrote.

“Women as the center focus. Latinos as the center focus. LGBTQ as the center focus. That was ODAAT – Netflix now says they care more about ratings,” another added.

“BAD decision, I know that you say “And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important” but that is ALL that is seen here. AWFUL, WRONG decision,” another fan wrote.

“One Day At A Time was telling relevant important stories that mattered. As a human being, I related to this more than I ever did or will to Friends. This was ground breaking and doing what art was supposed to do, hold up a mirror to society in an artful way. Please reconsider,” another wrote.

One Day At A Time was telling relevant important stories that mattered. As a human being, I related to this more than I ever did or will to Friends. This was ground breaking and doing what art was supposed to do, hold up a mirror to society in an artful way.

One Day At A Time was a remake of Norman Lear’s original 1975-1984 sitcom, and starred Justina Machado as Penelope, a single mother and Army veteran raising two children. Rita Moreno starred as her mother, Lydia. The series was critically acclaimed for telling the story of a Cuban-American family and telling stories involving LGBT characters, PTSD and the lives of immigrants.

Sources for The Hollywood Reporter said Sony Pictures Television is looking to bring One Day At A Time to another outlet. However, that could be a problem because Netflix still owns the first three seasons.

One Day At A Time‘s third season was released on Feb. 8.

