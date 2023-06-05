One of Adam Sandler's More Serious Roles in Netflix's Top 10

Adam Sandler may have made himself a trademark name in the world of comedy with roles in movies like Grown Ups, Billy Madison, and The Waterboy, but one of the more serious titles in his resume is currently gaining a lot of attention. In 2009, Sandler starred as a famous comedian attempting to mend the relationships in his life while befriending an aspiring comedian after learning he has a terminal disease in the comedy-drama film Funny People, which is now enjoying time on the Netflix Top 10 Movies chart.

The film, also starring Seth Rogen as a struggling performer named Ira and Leslie Mann as Sandler's character's ex-fiancée Laura, joined Netflix's streaming catalogue on Thursday, June 1. The film not only secured a spot in the Top 10, but made it into the Top 5, where it currently ranks as the fifth most-popular movie currently streaming on Netflix. It only falls behind The choice (No. 4), The Boss Baby (No. 3), the controversial 2022 film To Leslie (No. 2), and the Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis-starring movie We're the Millers (No. 1).

The Judd Apatow-directed movie has been ranked by numerous outlets as one of Sandler's best dramatic roles. Placing the film on their list, Collider dubbed Funny People "perhaps Sandler's most depressing film," with The Things writing, "Funny People, is definitely funny, but it also sees some of the best dramatic performances by not only Sandler but other comedians." Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly wrote that the movie allowed Sandler "to show everything he offers as an actor, even finding a way to use the physical comedy he's known for as a device leading to the emotional climax of the film."

Released in 2009 and marking the final film produced by Madison 23, Funny People was ultimately met with mixed reviews. The film holds a 48% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes but a 69% critics score, with a critics consensus reading, "Funny People features the requisite humor, as well as considerable emotional depth, resulting in Judd Apatow's most mature film to date." The film was not a box office success, grossing $71 million against its $75 million budget. However, it is stilled a beloved title among Sandler's credits.

Funny People is just one of several Sandler-starring movies currently available on Netflix. The streamer also currently hosts Spanglish, as well as Netflix originals including Hubie Halloween, The Do-Over, Murder Mystery, and Murder Mystery 2.