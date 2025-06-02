‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date on Netflix

Nobody Wants This Season 2 is set for a fall premiere date on Netflix.

The hit rom-com series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will return with a second season on Oct. 23, the cast announced Sunday at Netflix’s FYSEE event.

The announcement was attended by series creator Erin Foster, executive producer Sara Foster, executive producer and leading lady Bell, and cast members Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

The cast later appeared in a video from Netflix confirming the Season 2 premiere date while using a Magic 8-Ball to share the “scoop” about what’s next for the show. Bell, Brody, Lupe, Simons and Tohn all appeared in the video, which kicks off with the Good Place alum asking, “Will the Matzah Ballers make the playoffs?” In response, the ball responds simply, “Try again, loser.”

The cast goes on to ask if there will be “another iconic kiss” in Season 2, if Morgan will “find love” this time around, and if Esther will forgive Sasha and Morgan “for their friendship.”

The video’s final question comes as Bell asks what is coming on Oct. 23, only to be told by the ball to “ask a rabbi.” At that point, Brody steps in to declare, “And the rabbi says — Season 2! Your favorite show and mine, Nobody Wants This.”

Nobody Wants This, which follows the romance between Noah (Brody), a rabbi, and Joanne (Bell), an agnostic podcaster, was an instant hit when it premiered in September 2024, with Netflix renewing the show for a second season in October 2024.

“The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed,” said Erin Foster in a statement at the time. “I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story … Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

Bell, Brody, Lupe, Simons and Tohn are all returning for Season 2, as are Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Berman.

Season 2 will also feature a number of exciting guest stars, including Brody’s real-life wife Leighton Meester, who will play Joanne’s middle school nemesis, as well as Girls‘ Alex and Succession‘s Arian Moayed.