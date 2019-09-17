‘No Good Nick’ Canceled by Netflix After Just 1 Season

Netflix has chosen not to renew No Good Nick after the first season of the family comedy starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin didn’t hit the mark for the streaming service, but drummed up a strong fan base.

In 2018, Netflix announced the series had a 20-episode order, with the first 10 dropping in April and the second 10 arriving in August.

Creators and Executive Producers David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan announced the cancellation on Twitter, thanking fans for their overwhelming response to the show.

“It’s our sad duty to announce that No Good Nick will not be moving forward with part 3,” they wrote. “Making this show has been a life changing experience for us and we couldn’t have asked for a better response from the audience. The messages we’ve received, the fan art, fanfic, all those amazing edits — it has all meant so much to us. Everyone involved in the making of the show is as heartbroken as we are not to be able to continue the story of Nick and the Thompsons.”

“But we feel that we made the show we wanted to make and we are so proud of the story we told,” they continued. “We want to thank our amazing cast, our incredible crew, and our talented writers for coming together in this collaborative medium to make something new and surprising. Family entertainment with complex themes about morality and forgiveness. The world’s first serialized Multicam. The first gay kiss on. A family show. The first combination of comedy, drama and mystery in a sitcom.”

They added. “We also firmly believe that representation matters. We’ve heard so many inspiring stories about how Jeremy’s coming out touched your hearts and showed the world as it should be. It warms our hearts, too, to know we’ve done a small part to change the world for the better.”

“Thank you to Netflix for giving us this opportunity to tell our story,” they concluded the statement. “We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts. But now Nick and the Thompsons (and Jeric!) will have to live on in the imagination of our amazing fandom. Thank you again for watching and for being such great fans of No Good Nick.”

