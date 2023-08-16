'NFL Draft: The Pick Is In' Trailer and Release Date Revealed by The Roku Channel

A new documentary about the NFL Draft is set to premiere on The Roku Channel next week. The official trailer for NFL Draft: The Pick is In was released this week and shows what teams, coaches and rising NFL players go through during Draft Day/Week. NFL Draft: The Pick is In will premiere on The Roku Channel on Friday, Aug. 25 and is produced by Skydance Sports and NFL Films.

"For the first time, Skydance Sports and NFL Films take us behind the scenes of the most dynamic weekend in football," the official synopsis states. "Film crews are embedded in the draft rooms of the Cowboys, Panthers, Colts, and Jaguars across all seven rounds of the NFL draft. Get exclusive insights—with draft coverage from NFL Network host Rich Eisen and insider Ian Rapoport, pick announcements from Commissioner Roger Goodell, agent Reggie Johnson's perspective from the rookie green room, and more."

The documentary was announced in May and was filmed throughout all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft. The teams featured in the NFL Draft: The Pick is In are the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"At NFL Films, we take great pride in taking fans to places they have never been through dramatic, high-stakes storytelling," Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films, said. "We also seek to bring our very best original programming to new partners and new platforms in the US and all over the world. This project with our new partners at Roku and Skydance Sports promises to do just that, and fulfills our longstanding dream of taking audiences inside one of the most special and consequential events on the sports calendar."

"The NFL Draft is one of the great American spectacles and such a singular setting for documentary storytelling," Jon Weinback, President, of Skydance Sports, said. "This is a fantastic project, and we're enormously excited about bringing fans and viewers into the NFL's most sacred spaces on one of the most anticipated days in sports. With our great partners at NFL Films, we're thrilled to create the first of many premium sports programs for Roku's massive audience."

Some of the NFL rookie players featured in the documentary are Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon, Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, Will Lewis, CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, Joey Porter Jr., Matthew Bergeron, Mazi Smith, Anton Harrison, Julius Brents, DeMarvion Overshown, Colby Wooden, Deuce Vaughn, Jay Ward, Chandler Zavala, Evan Hull, Erick Hallett, and Elijah Cooks. The film comes during the final weekend of the NFL preseason.