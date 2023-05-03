Atlanta Falcons Fan Blasts Person for 28-3 Chant at NFL Draft

An Atlanta Falcons fan has had enough. During the seventh round of the NFL Draft, Vinny Dorsey announced the team's pick at the event in Kansas City. And after announcing the Falcons' selection of DeMarcco Hellams, Dorsey heard a person chanting "28-3" to him, which then led to a viral moment.

"28-3. Good one. Heard that before," he joked. The announcers began laughing loudly, which then led to it going viral on social media. "My initial thought was 'Oh man, I'm going to get a call from the Falcons they're going to be mad,'" Dorsey told 11 Alive in Atlanta. "They took our phones when we went to the back, so I didn't have my phone for about 15 minutes afterwards. When I had it, it was blowing up with everything on social media."

#Falcons fans have had enough of 28-3 jokes 🤣pic.twitter.com/VqfIFpsmMi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 29, 2023

The reason for the "28-3" chant was that was the score of Super Bowl LI late in the third quarter. The Falcons were playing in the game and were leading the Patriots by that score. However, the Patriots, led by Tom Brady would put together a huge comeback and end up winning 34-28 in overtime. From that point on, Falcons fans have been haunted by the chant, which is why Dorsey's clap-back was loved by everyone.

"When I got back everybody was shaking my hand, giving me daps and telling me how good it was. It wasn't until I got to the car that I realized — and it's been non-stop ever since," he said. Dorsey announced the Flcons' seventh-round pick because fans are allowed to announce the team's picks during the final round of the draft.

Dorsey has to be happy with the direction of the Falcons. Despite not having a winning season since the 2017 season, the Falcons signed more than a handful of free agents and selected running back Bijan Robinson in the first round of the draft. The 21-year-old is the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after finishing with 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns last season with the Texas Longhorns. The Falcons are hoping Robinson can get the Falcons out of their five-year playoff drought and be one of the top teams in the NFL.