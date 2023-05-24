NFL Announces Location of 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL has found its host city for the 2025 NFL Draft. This week, the league announced the 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay inside and around Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers. This will be the first time Green Bay will host the event, and it's something that has been 10 years in the making, according to ESPN.

"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."

The NFL has announced that the 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, inside and around Lambeau Field and Titletown 🧀🧀 pic.twitter.com/QF6EfjV3fS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 22, 2023

The details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, but the main portion of the event will take place on the Lambeau Field and Titltetown campuses. The festivities will include several days of activities in Green Bay and will feature the NFL Draft Experience, a large football festival where fans can test their football skills, get autographs and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. "The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community-owned team. That connection to our League's heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.

"Today's announcement is the result of years of hard work by our Draft committee, particularly Gabrielle Dow from the Packers and Brad Toll from Discover Green Bay. Their tireless efforts putting together a bid and a plan to host the Draft here, as well as the extraordinary support we've received from our community partners, has created this unprecedented opportunity to showcase our community. We couldn't be more excited to host the 2025 NFL Draft."

The NFL began moving the draft to different cities in 2015 after being in New York for many years. This year, Kansas City hosted the draft, which was attended by more than 312,000 people in three days. Next year, the draft will take place in Detroit.