21 Fun and Sexy Questions to Ask Your Partner

Anyone in a relationship knows that communication is the key to happiness—and intimacy. Being able to communicate with your partner about the naughty stuff can bring you closer together and make your intimate life more fun, passionate, adventurous and exciting.

Whether you’ve been committed for a while or just started dating, these fun and sexy questions can help encourage the two of you to explore new territory in your relationship and get you feeling flirty in no time.

1. Have you ever skinny dipped with a group?

Splish splash! Did anyone catch a glimpse above water?

2. What’s your favorite part of my body?

Take this up a notch by having your partner touch it rather than say it.

3. What kind of outfit would look best on me?

“You look beautiful in everything,” is not an acceptable answer. Make him imagine you in something sexy and describe every detail.

4. Do you think you’re a good kisser?

If they say yes, their confidence will be super sexy. If their answer sounds a little unsure, spend a few minutes reassuring them you love the way they kiss you… all over, if you want.

5. Where do you like being touched the most?

Show, don’t tell. Grab each other’s hands and guide them to your sensitive spots!

6. How often do you touch yourself in a week? What’s on your mind during solo time?

Don’t be shy! Here’s how your masturbation habits stack up to others—frequency and top fantasies included.

7. How old were you when you lost your virginity?

Share as many ~awkward~ details as you both see fit.

8. Where is the strangest place you’ve ever had sex?

The car, clothing store dressing room, the closet?

9. Where would you love to have sex?

Keep a list of the ones you’d like to cross off that bucket list together. Just don’t get caught like Kurt and Goldie!

10. What’s the ultimate role play for you?

Never underestimate the explosive power of a good sexy game in the bedroom. (Here are eight!)

11. What turns you on almost instantly?

We all have that one little thing that gets our gears going. Learn your partner’s answer and never forget it.

12. What celebrity do you think would be the best in bed?

Does your celeb #MCM or #WCW make the list of top stars people want to sleep with? Find out.

13. How do you feel about bringing toys into the bedroom?

If you both give a thumbs up, here’s a weird one to try. If it’s a no-go, ease in with the tamest of toys: a pillow!

14. Have you ever bragged to your friends about me?

Pinky swear you won’t get mad before you both answer honestly. Remember, dishing about your hot sex life is a compliment!

15. Have you ever been to a strip club?

No judgment if bachelor and bachelorette parties led to throwin’ dollars. You were just being a good friend.

16. What kind of talk do you like, if any, in bed?

Please, just don’t say, “I love it when you call me Big Papa.”

17. Have you ever had a dream about me?

Don’t leave out a single juicy detail!

18. Have you ever explored tantric sex?

If you don’t know what this is, it involves a fierce connection with your partner, plus the longest orgasm you’ll ever have. Chances are you’re both ready to try, so check out this beginner guide.

19. Have you ever kissed me in public just to make someone jealous?

Was it more than some sweet PDA?

20. Hickies: major yes or no way?

You’ll go one way or the other. There’s no in between when it comes to hickies.

21. What is a fantasy you’ve never shared with anyone?

If you can’t think of anything, there’s a sexy app that’ll get the wheels turning!