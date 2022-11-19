New Netflix Show Scores Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Netflix dropped a new docuseries this weekend and so far it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's called Pepsi, Where's My Jet, and it premiered on Thursday, Nov. 17. Although it hasn't been reviewed as widely as other titles yet, it's still remarkable that it has 100 percent positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pepsi, Where's My Jet is a new Netflix original series about the 1999 court case Leonard v. Pepsico, Inc. Days after its release, every review on Rotten Tomatoes is positive, though there are only six reviews in total. Between those scores, the average rating is 6.8 out of 10. Meanwhile, out of five user-submitted scores the show has only 80 percent positive reviews, meaning one must have been negative. However, the average score there is 4.4 stars out of five.

Whichever score you set more stock by, it's clear that this is another Netflix documentary people will be talking about for a while to come. It describes a simple, silly yet high-stakes legal battle between PepsiCo and a young man in the 1990s. During this time, Pepsi aired TV commercials promoting its "Pepsi Points" system – customers could redeem points from their Pepsi products to claim prizes such as t-shirts and sunglasses. One such commercial listed a fighter jet as a "joke" prize for 7 million points, but there was no fine print to confirm that it was not real.

At the time, Leonard was 21 years old and was a student in a business school. He calculated that it would cost $700,000 to obtain 7 million Pepsi Points, and he actually convinced investors to give him the funding he would need to obtain them. He promised them a big payout when he received the jet shown in the commercial, which had an estimated value of $23 million.

When Leonard submitted his points and requested his jet, Pepsi naturally turned him down. He then sued the company for breach of contract, fraud, deceptive and unfair trade practices and misleading advertising. He was represented by none other than celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti – now best known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battle against former president Donald Trump.

The full saga of Leonard's legal battle is described in Netflix's new documentary. The project was reportedly inspired in part by the success of Tiger King in 2020, but so far Netflix has not released any data to suggest whether or not it has had the same impact. Pepsi, Where's My Jet is streaming now on Netflix.