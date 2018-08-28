New Netflix Original Content Coming in September

Netflix is entering September with a bang, stocking the shelves of its streaming library with more than 50 new original titles.

After introducing 47 new Netflix original titles throughout the month of August, streaming giant Netflix is outdoing itself in September, rolling out the addition of 52 new original series and films alongside the slew of other titles set to be added next month. With several series starring big Hollywood names, popular series coming back for their sophomore runs, and some others just making their Netflix debut, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Coming 9/1 – 9/3

La Catedral del Mar

In 14th-century Barcelona, a serf’s determined climb to wealth and freedom incurs the disdain of the noble class and the suspicion of the Inquisition.

Available Sept. 1.



Monkey Twins

Inspired by Khon dance drama and Thai martial arts, a fighter scarred by the past joins forces with a determined cop to battle an organized crime ring.

Available Sept. 1.



Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)

A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.

Available Sept. 1.



Sisters

Her dad’s deathbed confession leads Julia to discover she has more than 100 brothers and two sisters: troubled TV star Roxy and uptight lawyer Edie.

Available Sept. 1.



A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

Two brainy beauty queens same heritage, on separate coasts and one fateful decision that soon links their paths.

Available Sept. 3.

Coming 9/7

Atypical: Season 2

After a standout debut season, Netflix original series Atypical is returning for its sophomore run.



The series, which tells the coming-of-age story of 18-year-old Sam, who is on the autistic spectrum, will see Elsa and Doug facing the aftermath of their marriage crisis in season 2. Meanwhile, Casey will attempt to adjust to her new school as Sam prepares for life after graduation.



Available Sept. 7.



Cable Girls: Season 3

After a tragedy, Lidia fights passionately for her family, Carlota finds her voice, Ángeles goes undercover and Marga reveals a talent for accounting.

Available Sept. 7.



City of Joy

Women who’ve been sexually brutalized in war-torn Congo begin to heal at City of Joy, a center that helps them regain a sense of self and empowerment.

Available Sept. 7.



First and Last

Filmmakers go inside Georgia’s Gwinnett County Jail to capture two days that define an inmate’s experience: the first and last.

Available Sept. 7.



Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2

Following the defeat of the hand in its debut season, season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist will see Chinatown left vulnerable to various turf wars and Danny fighting to protect the streets of New York

Available Sept. 7.

Coming 9/7 – 9/11

Next Gen

Netflix’s new animated series Next Gen tells the story of an unlikely friendship between top-secret robot and a lonely girl. Their friendship catapults their lives into a thrilling adventure as they take on bullies, evil robots, and even a scheming madman. A friendship with a top-secret robot turns a lonely girl’s life into a thrilling adventure as they take on bullies, evil bots and a scheming madman.

Available Sept. 7.



Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Another coming-of-age film, Sierra Burgess is A Loser follows high schooler Sierra Burgess, who in the midst of a Catfish-type scheme teams up with a more popular girl in an attempt to win over her crush.

Available Sept. 7.



Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

Wrongly accused for the attack on Rook Tower, the Flex Fighters must protect their city as wanted men. Will Charter City ever trust them again?

Available Sept. 7.



The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Set in 1930s Paris, a macabre actress Paula Maxa, famous for her gory death scenes at the Grand Guignol Theater, contends with a mysterious stalker and ghosts from her past.

Available Sept. 7.



Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The dark mind of Daniel Sloss is back, and he’s ready to find the funny in some very taboo topics, from the deeply personal to the highly irreverent.

Available Sept. 11.

Coming 9/11 – 9/14

The Resistance Banker

Risking his family and future, a banker in occupied Amsterdam slows the Nazi war machine by creating an underground bank to fund the resistance.

Available Sept. 11.



Life

At Korea’s top university medical center, ideals and interests collide between a patient-centered ER doctor and the hospital’s newly-appointed CEO.

Available Sept. 12.



On My Skin

Based on true events, Netflix film On My Skin tells the story of Stefano Cucchi, who, after being arrested for a minor crime, suffers at the hands of Italy’s Carabinieri police and a broken legal system.

Available Sept. 12.



American Vandal: Season 2

True crime satire American Vandal is returning for its sophomore run, which follow the events of the first documentary’s success as Peter and Sam seek a new case and settle on a stomach-churning mystery at a Washington high school.

Available Sept. 14.



Bleach

When high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he’ll have to reap some souls first. The film premiered earlier this year in Japan to rave reviews.



Available Sept. 14.

Coming 9/14

Boca Juniors Confidential

This docuseries profiles Argentine soccer power Boca Juniors, highlighting the relationships between coaches and players as they contend for trophies.

Available Sept. 14.



BoJack Horseman: Season 5

BoJack’s back on screen as the star of “Philbert,” a new detective series produced by Princess Carolyn. But his demons are out in full force.

Available Sept. 14.



Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars, trading their way up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.

Available Sept. 14.



Ingobernable: Season 2

Emilia takes on the leader of a drug trafficking empire in her fight to reunite her family and reduce corruption in her country.

Available Sept. 14.



LAST HOPE

After causing the near extinction of mankind seven years ago, genius scientist Leon Lau must now fight the ecological disaster he unwittingly created.

Available Sept. 14.



Norm Macdonald has a Show

Comedian Norm Macdonald hosts this talk show with celebrity guests, unexpected conversation and a behind-the-scenes view into Norm’s world.

Available Sept. 14.

Coming 9/14

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

Sing along and move to this groovy collection of music videos featuring monster friends Katya, Lobo, Zoe, Drac, Cleo and Frankie!

Available Sept. 14.



The Angel

Based on a true story, Ashraf Marwan, portrayed by Marwan Kenzari, walks a dangerously thin line as a spy for Israel while operating at the highest levels of Egypt’s government.

Available Sept. 14.



The Dragon Prince

Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with 11 assassins sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.

Available Sept. 14.



The Land of Steady Habits

After leaving his wife and his job to find happiness, Anders begins a clumsy, heartbreaking quest to reassemble the pieces of his fractured life. Ben Mendelsohn, Edie Falco, and Connie Britton star in this dark comedy.

Available Sept. 14.



The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A

Netflix is taking subscribers back into extraordinary homes in part A of The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes season 2. This time around, Piers and Caroline will be headed to Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, and the United States to marvel at the extraordinary architecture of these jaw-dropping homes.

Available Sept. 14.

Coming 9/18 – 9/21

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

Comedian D.L. Hughley riffs on politics, “Black Panther,” his upbringing and more in a rapid-fire stand-up show at Philadelphia’s Merriam Theater.

Available Sept. 18.



Battlefish

Over the course of the fishing season, a group of fishing boats pursues the lucrative albacore tuna in the competitive waters off the Oregon coast.

Available Sept. 21.



DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan

Recently stationed Air Self-Defense Force rookie Hisone Amakasu is chosen by a dragon concealed within Gifu Air Base to be his pilot.

Available Sept. 21.



Hilda

Join Hilda as she travels from a wilderness full of elves and giants to Trolberg, a bustling city packed with new friends and mysterious creatures.

Available Sept. 21.



Maniac: Limited Series

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Netflix’s new limited series Maniac, which tells the story of Owen and Annie, two strangers who find themselves caught up in a pharmaceutical trial. Coming from a family of New York industrialists, Owen believes that he may have schizophrenia. Annie, on the other hand, has just become estranged from her mother and sister. As they attempt to find healing, they are transported to different worlds in the trial, though they also manage to find their way back to one another.

Available Sept. 21.

Coming 9/21 – 9/28

Nappily Ever After

Violet has it all: the perfect job, the perfect relationship and the perfect hair. Until she doesn’t. What happens when being perfect isn’t enough?

Available Sept. 21.



Quincy

The life and career of legendary music producer Quincy Jones are traced in this biographical documentary directed by his daughter, Rashida Jones.

Available Sept. 21.



The Good Cop

Honest cop Tony Jr. gets advice from his unscrupulous father, retired NYPD officer Tony Sr., about everything from his job to his love life.

Available Sept. 21.



Norsemen: Season 2

The sea road to the west has been found, but Norheim’s villagers must still cope with power struggles and the ever-present threat of Jarl Varg.

Available Sept. 26.



Chef’s Table: Volume 5

Netflix original documentary series Chef’s Table is back to profile the most renowned chefs around the globe. Season 5 of the popular series will introduce viewers to four innovative chefs who are shaking up the food culture in Philadelphia, Istanbul, Bangkok and Barcelona.

Available Sept. 28.

Coming 9/28

El Marginal: Season 2

Set three years before the first season, this award-winning Argentine series explores the backstory of criminals and cops operating in the shadows of San Onofre.

Available Sept. 28.



Forest of Piano

Kai grows up playing an old piano discarded in the woods; Shuhei’s father is a famous pianist. Their chance meeting transforms their lives and music.

Available Sept. 28.



Hold the Dark

Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery surrounding the village and its demons. Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgard, and James Badge Dale star in this Netflix film.



Available Sept. 28.



Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

This season, Jack and his not-so-adventurous dad, Michael, tackle Europe, including the Bavarian Alps, Istanbul, Budapest, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

Available Sept. 28.



Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Devastated by the school shooting in his town, a priest from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, bonds with a Scottish priest who experienced a similar tragedy.

Available Sept. 28.

Coming 9/28

Lost Song

War looms over the kingdom of Neunatia, where two young women are both burdened and blessed by the power of song.

Available Sept. 28.



Made in Mexico

Get to know the opulent lifestyles and infamous dynasties of Mexico City’s socialites and the ex-pats vying for a spot in their exclusive social order.

Available Sept. 28.



Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

With Megabyte, Hexadecimal and the evil Sourcerer still at large, the rebooted Guardians face a new season of threats both at home and online.

Available Sept. 28.



Skylanders Academy: Season 3

Season 3 finds Spyro and the Skylanders forging unexpected alliances, taking on new adventures and even straddling the line between good and evil.

Available Sept. 28.



The 3rd Eye

After the death of their parents, two sisters move back to their childhood home, where one sibling claims to be able to see a dark presence.

Available Sept. 28.



Two Catalonias

Lawmakers and activists with conflicting ideologies speak about the complexities of Catalonia’s politics and the fight for its independence from Spain.

Available Sept. 28.