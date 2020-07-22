New Netflix Original Content Coming in August 2020

Netflix may still be rolling out new titles for the month of July, but the streamer is already preparing to kick off August in a big way. On Wednesday, the streaming giant unveiled its full list of August 2020 titles, a list that includes a whopping 61 Netflix original series, films, and specials. Set to begin dropping in the streaming library on Saturday, Aug. 1, the dozens of new additions contain a little bit of everything, meaning the month of August will be filled with plenty of binge watches. Among the new additions is the highly anticipated fifth season premiere of the devilishly good Lucifer as well as the third and final season of Danish apocalyptic drama The Rain. The new month will also bring about a slate of new docuseries, including enough true crime to keep subscribers entertained throughout the month, new reality series, and, of course, a few additions for even the youngest of viewers. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in August, and don't forget to take a look at the titles leaving the streaming giant next month.

Coming TBD – 8/4 ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 11 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Anticipating a break in their activity and wanting to expand into the United States, the ARASHI members and their team create the perfect theme: "Turning up."

Avail. TBD Super Monsters: The New Class – NETFLIX FAMILY

New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

Avail. 8/1 Connected – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.

Avail. 8/2 Immigration Nation – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America's broken immigration system.

Avail. 8/3 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp – NETFLIX FAMILY

Cory's spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Avail. 8/4 Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave – NETFLIX FAMILY

As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

Avail. 8/4 Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

Avail. 8/4 Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.

Coming 8/5 – 8/6 Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka's controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

Avail. 8/5 World's Most Wanted – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

Avail. 8/5 The Rain: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

Avail. 8/6 The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods – NETFLIX ANIME

With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.

Coming 8/7 Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Avail. 8/7 Berlin, Berlin – NETFLIX FILM

In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

Avail. 8/7 The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

Avail. 8/7 ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to recreate cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

Avail. 8/7 The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Avail. 8/7 Selling Sunset: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Avail. 8/7 Sing On! Germany – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Avail. 8/7 Tiny Creatures – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Narrated by Mike Colter.

Avail. 8/7 Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – NETFLIX FAMILY

Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Avail. 8/7 Word Party Songs – NETFLIX FAMILY

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

Avail. 8/7 Work It – NETFLIX FILM

When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Coming 8/10 – 8/13 GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

Avail. 8/10 Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider's first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. Ending with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, Rob talks about potty training his young daughters and his own pig potential.

Avail. 8/11 (Un)Well – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to the promises?

Avail. 8/12 Une fille facile / An Easy Girl – NETFLIX FILM

A teen girl is drawn to her cousin’s hedonistic lifestyle when they spend the summer together in Cannes as she learns about herself and her own values.

Coming 8/14 – 8/15 3%: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This dystopian thriller returns for another season.

Avail. 8/14 El robo del siglo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia's central bank, which turned the country upside down. Starring Andrés Parra, Christian Tappan.

Avail. 8/14 Fearless – NETFLIX FILM

A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

Avail. 8/14 Glow Up: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named the next makeup star.

Avail. 8/14 Project Power – NETFLIX FILM

When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation.

Avail. 8/14 Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

Avail. 8/14 Teenage Bounty Hunters – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.

Avail. 8/14 Rita: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The demands of running a school strain Hjørdis's relationships with Rita and Uffe. An old flame re-enters Rita's life. A heartbroken Jeppe returns home.

Avail. 8/15 Stranger: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

Coming 8/17 – 8/20 Crazy Awesome Teachers – NETFLIX FILM

A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them.

Avail. 8/17 Glitch Techs: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

Avail. 8/17 Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind – NETFLIX FILM

Alicia, a desperate mother, will do everything possible to prevent her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife's attempted murder.

Avail. 8/19 DeMarcus Family Rules – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife, Allison, are a Nashville power couple living large — but things aren’t always so successful at home.

Avail. 8/19 High Score – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun.

Avail. 8/19 Biohackers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Avail. 8/20 Great Pretender – NETFLIX ANIME

Supposedly Japan's greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

Avail. 8/20 John Was Trying to Contact Aliens – NETFLIX FILM

A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.

Coming 8/21 – 8/25 Alien TV – NETFLIX FAMILY

Mixing computer animation and live action, this silly kids series follows aliens who come to Earth to investigate human life.

Avail. 8/21 Fuego negro – NETFLIX FILM

A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious hotel and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

Avail. 8/21 Hoops – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that.

Avail. 8/21 Lucifer: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular.

Avail. 8/21 Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mike keeps buying cars quicker than he can restore him, Avery and Connor visit the Motor City, and Cassidy gets cranking on a personal project.

Avail. 8/21 The Sleepover – NETFLIX FILM

Two siblings discover their mom is a former thief in witness protection and they must team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job.

Avail. 8/21 Emily's Wonder Lab – NETFLIX FAMILY

In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

Avail. 8/25 Trinkets: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The teen shoplifters are back for another season.

