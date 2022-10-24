New Netflix Halloween Movie Dominating the Charts Week of Its Release

Spooky season is in full swing, so it comes as little surprise that a new Halloween movie is dominating the Netflix streaming charts. Arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, Oct. 14, and bringing a bit of spooky magic to the mix, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is enjoying plenty of success, so much so that it has climbing to the top of the Top 10.

The new Netflix horror comedy follows a family as they move from Brooklyn to a small town called bridge Hollow. As they adjust to life in their new town, however, things go a little haywire when an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc, with Howard, a "Halloween-hating dad," and his daughter Sydney, having to team together to save the town. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, John Michael Higgins, Lauren Lapkus, Rob Riggle, and Nia Vardalos.

The film has been an immediate success, soaring onto the Top 10 Movies chart almost immediately. It reached the No. 1 spot within just a few days of its release, and The Curse of Bridge Hollow currently takes the No. 3 spot behind The Stranger and The School for Good and Evil. But The Curse of Bridge Hollow is not finding success just in the U.S. – it is drawing viewers across the globe. As of FlixParol's most recent data, the film ranks as the No. 2 most popular movie on Netflix globally, falling just behind The School for Good and Evil and ranking in the top three in countries including the U.S., Belgium, and Columbia.

According to Netflix's Top 10 streaming data, during the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16, The Curse of Bridge Hollow grabbed 25.12 million streaming hours, making it the second most popular title behind Luckiest Girl Alive (57.01 million hours) for that time period, despite having only been streaming for two days. Streaming data for the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 23 has not yet been released.

Despite its obvious popularity, The Curse of Bridge Hollow hasn't won much fanfare among critics. The film is certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes with a 46$ critics score. The film also only managed to receive a 58% rating from the audience. The Curse of Bridge Hollow is now streaming on Netflix.