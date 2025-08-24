New ‘Blade Runner’ TV Show Facing Big Delay

The new Blade Runner series on Prime Video just got a big update.

Deadline reports that the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 will premiere in 2026.

The update was given by Laura Lancaster, Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Co-Productions at Amazon MGM Studios, in an internal memo. Blade Runner 2099 was first ordered to series in 2022 but was delayed by almost a year because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes. The series, which is in post-production, was previously eyeing a premiere in late 2025 or early 2026.

Sean Young and Harrison Ford on the set of “Blade Runner”, directed by Ridley Scott. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Created by Silka Luisa and based on Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Blade Runner 2099 is a sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner and 2017’s Blade Runner 2049. Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, and Daniel Rigby star in the sci-fi action thriller, while Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke, and Maurizio Lombardi are part of the recurring cast.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer. Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett also executive produce. Jonathan van Tulleken directed the first two episodes and serves as EP. Steven Johnson is the co-executive producer.

Harrison Ford on the set of “Blade Runner”, directed by Ridley Scott. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Scott directed the first Blade Runner film, which starred Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, and Edward James Olmos. Produced by Michael Deeley, the film is set in a dystopian future Los Angeles of 2019, where synthetic humans known as replicants are bio-engineered by a corporation to work on space colonies. When a fugitive group of replicants escapes back to Earth, Ford’s Rick Deckard hunts them down. It made only $41.8 million at the box office, but has an impressive 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

An exact premiere date for Blade Runner 2099 has not been announced, but fans will be able to look forward to it in the near future. With the show in post-production and an official 2026 premiere announced, it shouldn’t be too much longer until Prime Video gives a real date. The wait will be worth it. And in the meantime, Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 are just waiting to be watched.