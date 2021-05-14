New Amazon Horror Movie Is Terrifying Viewers Senseless

✖

A new movie on Amazon is making viewers sleep with the lights on. Saint Maud was recently released to Prime Video members, and they can't enough of it. There have been a number of Twitter users express their love for the film as it's absolutely terrifying.

"Saint Maud (2019). Pt 1-Creepy and unsettling and it only gets creepier as it goes along," one person wrote on Twitter. "Unique. What a chilling and complete character analysis of Maud and how she sees the world. I hope I never meet her. Good music. Strong direction."

Yall better check out #SaintMaud it’s super creepy. The ending is gonna stick with me for quite a while. — Alpha Cauliflower (@dylan_darko16) May 4, 2021

"Finally watched Saint Maud and HOO BOY that was a lot," another person wrote. "Religious horror is always hit-or-miss for me, and I'm not sure how I feel about this one yet. It's masterfully made, but it's also one of the most deeply cynical films I've seen in a long time."

Do right by yourselves and watch SAINT MAUD https://t.co/hvYGmJdYhn — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 14, 2021

Saint Maud was originally released in September 2019 at the Toronto International Flim Festival. It was set to be released in the United States last year but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Rotten Tomatoes, Saint Maud has earned a 93% score as critics seem to really enjoy everything about the film.

"The success of Saint Maud though, isn’t just down to a truly committed, breathtaking performance from Swedish-born Welsh actress Morfydd Clark, it’s also a testament to the bravura film-making skills of writer-director Rose Glass, making her feature film debut," film critic James Croot wrote. "From the atmospheric score to the clever, sometimes claustrophobic framing, off-kilter camera angles and sometimes haunting imagery, Saint Maud is a masterclass in character and tension building."

The Saint Maud synopsis states: "Maud is a reclusive young nurse whose impressionable demeanour causes her to pursue a pious path of Christian devotion after an obscure trauma. Now charged with the hospice care of Amanda, a retired dancer ravaged by cancer, Maud's fervent faith quickly inspires an obsessive conviction that she must save her ward's soul from eternal damnation, whatever the cost." Saint Maud, which is a British-based film, has won three London Film Critics Circle Awards and two British Independent Film Awards.