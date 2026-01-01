It’s a new year, and there’s a new No. 1 movie on Netflix!

A chilling true crime doc just stormed the chart, taking over big licensed titles and hit Netflix Originals like Kpop Demon Hunters and Wake Up Dead Man.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Thursday (Jan. 1, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

6. The Girl Who Got Away

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Massena, New York, 1998. A decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of, Elizabeth Caulfield, a woman who kidnapped five young girls and pretended they were her own. Only one girl, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four found buried behind Caulfield’s decrepit home….. 20 years later Caulfield has escaped from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began. Christina’s seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her.”

5. Wake Up Dead Man:A Knives Out Mystery

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet.”

4. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

3. Wrath of Man

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.”

2. Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

1. Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Play video

Official Synopsis: “People sought her guidance — then came her child abuse arrest with mom influencer Ruby Franke. Unpack the chilling case of therapist Jodi Hildebrandt.”