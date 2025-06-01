Netflix’s top 5 TV show chart is shaking things up, with two fresh programs in the mix. Two shows covering cold cases (one being a true crime documentary and one a being a new drama) have now joined the top 5.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 1, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. She the People

Official Synopsis: “As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.”

4. American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Official Synopsis: “This three part docuseries from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan gives an in-depth look at how the world mobilized to hunt down Osama Bin Laden after his orchestrations of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the United States. Featuring interviews with key people within the US government who helped in the global chase, this series focuses on the decade-long mission to capture one of the world’s most notorious terrorists.”

3. Dept. Q

Official Synopsis: “DCI Carl Morck is a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague. His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh police. After a shooting that leaves a young pc dead, and his partner paralysed, he finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Department Q; a newly formed cold case unit. The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove. So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best – rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.”

2. Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Official Synopsis: “From directors Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines (Shadow of Truth, Buried) and executive producer Joe Berlinger (Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, Conversations with a Killer), Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders is a gripping three-part docuseries that revisits a chilling crime that shattered the nation’s trust in the safety of everyday brands. Chicago, 1982: at least seven people die after ingesting cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules, sparking nationwide panic and one of the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history. Is there one mastermind behind these horrific deaths, or is that simply a convenient scapegoat in a darker conspiracy and potential cover-up? The series reopens the case that turned the world’s best-selling drug into a terrifying symbol—and changed forever how we view the products in our own medicine cabinets.”

1. Sirens

Official Synopsis: “Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”