Netflix’s Top 5 Movies Today (Tuesday, September 15, 2025)

Four out of the five-most popular movies on Netflix right now are original Netflix productions, and most of them are barely budging from their top spots.

Charlie Sheen’s documentary continues to find success on the leaderboard, as does another popular documentary about an unexpected catfish ruining a teenage girl’s life.

Continue reading to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

5. Moving On

Play video

Official synopsis: “Two old friends reconnect at their friend’s funeral, and decide to exact revenge on the widower who wronged all three of them decades earlier.”

4. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Play video

Official synopsis: “A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.”

3. KPop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official synopsis: “When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.”

2. aka Charlie Sheen

Play video

Official synopsis: “With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen — as you’ve never seen him — finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor.”

1. The Wrong Paris

Play video

Official synopsis: “A young woman (Miranda Cosgrove) joins a dating show thinking it’s in Paris, France, but it’s actually in Paris, Texas. She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (Pierson Fodé) complicate her plans.”