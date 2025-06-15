After the first June weekend saw Netflix’s Originals cut out of the top 5 movie ranking, the service’s own titles are back in the mix. Three of the five movies are Netflix releases, including documentaries about recent tragedies.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 15, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Get Hard

Official Synopsis: “Sentenced to a long stretch in San Quentin, a hedge fund manager hires an ex-con to toughen him up, unaware his new mentor has never done prison time.”

4. Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Official Synopsis: “On November 5, 2021, Travis Scott stepped on stage to perform his set at Astroworld: what would have been the best night of the festival-goers lives quickly turned into a catastrophe that left 10 of them dead. The Astroworld Tragedy takes an exclusive look at that night, told from the perspective of the survivors, paramedics, and security staff that were at the center of this catastrophe.”

3. Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster

Official Synopsis: “The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023, but nothing can prepare you for Titan, coming to Netflix this summer. This new documentary examines OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, his quest to become the next billionaire innovator, and the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.”

2. Straw

Official Synopsis: “A single mother’s world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.”

1. Plane

Official Synopsis: “When a lightning strike forces him to crash-land on a remote island, a determined pilot fights to protect his passengers from a violent local militia.”