Netflix’s Sunday top 5 has a few romantic comedies mixed in with some big action. Among the flicks are a new Amy Schumer movie, a Sylvester Stallone sequel and a little-seen Laura Dern film.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

5. Rambo: Last Blood

Official Synopsis: “Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

4. Kinda Pregnant

Official Synopsis: “Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump… and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.”

3. Trial by Fire

Official Synopsis: “A woman who develops a close relationship with a man on death row sets out to prove that he was wrongfully convicted of killing his children in a fire.”

2. Aftermath

Official Synopsis: “Forced to reckon with his past, a war veteran leads the charge against a terrorist group that’s trapped him and his sister on a bridge full of civilians.”

1. La Dolce Villa

Official Synopsis: “A successful businessman (Scott Foley) travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter (Maia Reficco) from restoring a crumbling villa. Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance.”