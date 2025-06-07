In what’s a rare occurrence, no Netflix Originals are in the service’s top 5 movie ranking right now. Licensed titles are taking over — including two hits from a top Lionsgate franchise.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (June 7, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. The Wild Robot

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, ‘Roz’ for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.”

4. Now You See Me 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “With a new member in the fold, the Four Horsemen use their power of illusion in a heist involving an unscrupulous tycoon and a revolutionary tech device.”

3. Wrath of the Titans

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The heroic demigod Perseus ventures into Hades to battle the Titans, enemies of the gods who have schemed to imprison Zeus in the underworld.”

2. Bee Movie

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A worker bee stuck in a dead-end job sues humanity when he learns that they’ve been stealing bees’ honey all along.”

1. Now You See Me

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A troupe of brainy illusionists specialize in stealing from banks and giving the cash to their audiences, all while outwitting a team of FBI agents.”