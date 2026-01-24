Netflix’s big January movie release is stilling No. 1, but it’s got some new competiton.

Netflix is temporarily licensing the James Bond catalog, so 007 is trying to fight to No. 1. There’s also a new true crime documentary racking up views.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Jan. 24, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The film is a retelling of a true story: the shocking murder of Bill McGuire, whose body was found in three separate suitcases in the Chesapeake Bay in 2004. His wife, Melanie, became the main suspect and the center of a highly publicized trial.”

4. People We Meet on Vacation

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.”

3. No Time to Die

Play video

Official Synopsis: “James Bond has left active service and is enjoying life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

2. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In the early hours of June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah, igniting one of the most intense and widely covered missing-person cases in American history. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is a gripping documentary feature that takes viewers inside the real story — told in Elizabeth’s own words and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case. Blending archival footage and never-before-seen material, the film traces the harrowing nine months of Elizabeth’s captivity at the hands of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. It explores the psychological and emotional toll on Elizabeth and her family, the relentless media attention, and the community’s tireless search for answers that recounts the indefatigable resolve to survive that kept Elizabeth alive, and her spirit strong — even 20 years later. The documentary not only revisits the events that shocked a nation but also spotlights Elizabeth’s journey of healing and her ongoing mission to inspire and protect others.”

1. The Rip

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”