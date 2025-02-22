Thriller dramas are taking up most of the top slots on Netflix right now, with audiences apparently wanting a gripping case to solve. However, there’s a bit of lighter fare mized in, including a romantic carryover from Valentine’s season.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Don’t Let Go

Play video

Official Synopsis: “After receiving a call from his deceased niece, Detective Jack Radcliff races against the clock to prevent her murder from happening.”

4. La Dolce Villa

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A successful businessman (Scott Foley) travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter (Maia Reficco) from restoring a crumbling villa. Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance.”

3. Ted 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “To save their marriage, Ted and Tami-Lynn decide to have a baby, but they need John’s help to prove in court that Ted is qualified to parent.”

2. Trial by Fire

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A woman who develops a close relationship with a man on death row sets out to prove that he was wrongfully convicted of killing his children in a fire.”

1. To Catch a Killer

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Baltimore. New Year’s Eve. A talented but troubled police officer (Shailene Woodley) is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing the city.”