2 Forgotten Gerard Butler Movies Are In Netflix’s Top 10 Right Now

Gerard Butler is taking over Netflix’s movie charts with two forgotten films in the Top 10.

2023’s spy thriller Kandahar is sitting at No. 2 in the U.S., while 2016’s Gods of Egypt is No. 6.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Mitchell LaFortune, Kandahar is loosely based on actual events, with the story following a CIA operative and his translator who flee Afghanistan after their covert mission is exposed. The film also stars Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, Ravi Aujla, Ray Haratian, Tom Rhys Harries, and Travis Fimmel.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Kandahar released on May 26, 2023 by Open Road Films and made only $9.4 million at the worldwide box office, not even crossing $5 million in the U.S. alone. It received mixed reviews, and only has a 45% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has an 82% audience score, so even though it didn’t do well at the box office and critics aren’t fans of it, Kandahar seems to have a pretty passionate fanbase. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be No. 2 on Netflix, coming in just behind animated original K-Pop Demon Hunters.

As for Gods of Egypt, the fantasy action film is directed by Alex Proyas and based on a fantastical version of ancient Egyptian deities. It follows the Egyptian god Horus, who partners with a mortal Egyptian thief on a quest to rescue his love and save the world from Set, a god of deserts, storms, disorder, violence, and foreigners. Along with Gerard, Gods of Egypt stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites, Chadwick Boseman, Élodie Yung, Courtney Eaton, Rufus Sewell, Geoffrey Rush, and Bryan Brown.

Pictured: Actor Gerard Butler poses backstage on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

Written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Gods of Egypt released in theaters on Feb. 26, 2016 by Lionsgate, making $150.6 million at the box office on a $140 million budget. The film received mostly negative reviews and was nominated for five Razzies. Its Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t any better, with a 15% approval rating and 37% audience score. But the fact that it’s No. 6 on Netflix is impressive.

Aside from Kandahar and Gods of Egypt, Netflix has four other Gerard Butler films. Fans can also stream 2022’s Last Seen Alive, 2023’s Plane, 2025’s Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, and 2016’s London Has Fallen. The latter will be leaving Netflix on Sept. 12, so now would be a good time to watch it before it’s too late.