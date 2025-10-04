There are no throwbacks hitting hard on the Netflix chart right now. Instead, the top four movies on the service are all new movies.

There are two newer Netflix Originals, alongside two theatrical releases from earlier in 2025.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Oct. 4, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

4. Karate Kid: Legends

Official Synopsis: “Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy, moves to NYC and faces a karate champion. He trains with Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso to enter a competition.”

3. Dog Man

Official Synopsis: “When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over.”

2. Ruth & Boaz

Official Synopsis: “A talented singer leaves the Atlanta music scene and starts over in small-town Tennessee, where she finds love and new purpose but can’t escape the past.”

1. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”