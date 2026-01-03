The first weekend of 2026 Netflix is seeing a new true crime doc fend off some licensed throwbacks.

There’s car movies, superhero movies and an action-packed thriller trying to overtake it. Which one ended up on top?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Jan. 3, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Official Synopsis: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

3. Ford v Ferrari

Official Synopsis: “US car designer Carroll Shelby and racer Ken Miles team up to end Enzo Ferrari’s reign at Le Mans in this Oscar winner.”

2. Man on Fire

Official Synopsis: “Hired to guard a young girl in Mexico City, a retired CIA operative with a dark past will stop at nothing to rescue her from a kidnapping ring.”

1. Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Official Synopsis: “People sought her guidance — then came her child abuse arrest with mom influencer Ruby Franke. Unpack the chilling case of therapist Jodi Hildebrandt.”