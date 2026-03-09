An under-the-radar, critically acclaimed 2025 movie just entered the Netflix top movie chart.

However, the historical drama could not conquer the reining No. 1 movie, an action-packed Netflix Original.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Monday (March 9, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. Trap House

Official Synopsis: “An undercover agent races to stop and save his own son after the teen and his friends use DEA intelligence to rob a dangerous cartel’s stash.”

3. Nuremberg

Official Synopsis: “The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a US Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe).”

2. Jurassic World Rebirth

Official Synopsis: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

“Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

1. War Machine (2026)

Official Synopsis: “During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.”