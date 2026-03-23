Romance and backstabbing are taking the lead when it comes to what Netflix users want to watch this weekend.

A Tyler Perry show, a returning drama and a divisive reality dating show make up the top trio at the moment.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (March 22, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about them. (Note: We haven’t included the one-off livestreamed event BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, since it’s not a full-on TV show.)



3. Age of Attraction

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Official Synopsis: “Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates, but will the years come between them? In this new Unscripted social-experiment dating series, hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, a group of daters will discover whether love is truly ageless.”

2. Virgin River

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Official Synopsis: “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.”

1. Beauty in Black

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Official Synopsis: “The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business.”