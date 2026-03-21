Alan Ritchson’s rein at the top of the Netflix chart has ended.

The Reacher star’s new Netflix Original has slipped down the chart in favor of a theatrical action flick and a low-budget true crime adaptation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (March 21, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. War Machine (2026)

Play video

Official Synopsis: “During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.”

2. Nobody 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.”

1. Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Morgan and Rodney were childhood sweethearts and married young. The couple separates, and Morgan’s life begins to turn around, until Rodney gets diagnosed with cancer. Not long after, a masked intruder breaks into