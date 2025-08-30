Two twisty new Netflix Originals are storming to the top of the movie chart entering Labor Day weekend

This all means that Kpop Demon Hunters isn’t the No. 1 movie on Netflix at the moment — but there’s a caveat. Netflix is tallying views of the sing-along version of the movie as a separating title (charting No. 5), so the standard version is slipping down the chart a tad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Aug. 30, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

3. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

2. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.”

1. The Thursday Murder Club

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”