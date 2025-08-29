Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever Is Getting a Sequel

The biggest movie ever on Netflix is primed to get a sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures is in talks with Netflix to make a sequel to K-Pop Demon Hunters.

The animated musical urban fantasy film premiered in June, both on Netflix and select theaters, and quickly skyrocketed to the top of the charts. Just over a month after its release, Netflix revealed that the film had become the platform’s most-watched original animated film of all time. News of the potential sequel comes as it was reported that K-Pop Demon Hunters surpassed 2021’s Red Notice as Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, with 236 million views in the ten weeks following its premiere. A sing-along version was released in theaters over the weekend for a limited time, bringing in even more views for the film.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who also wrote the screenplay with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, K-Pop Demon Hunters stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.

Per Netflix’s description, in the film, “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, K-Pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

When it came to the first film, Netflix agreed to cover Demon Hunter’s entire $100 million budget and paid Sony a fee of $25 million or 25% of the budget and other costs. Additionally, Sony receives a piece of soundtrack sales and music publishing fees for certain songs while Netflix owns the merchandising rights. Since the partnership between Sony and Netflix has reportedly been going smoothly, according to insiders, it wouldn’t be surprising if the two eventually negotiated terms for a sequel.

It’s unknown when and if Sony and Netflix will announce a sequel for K-Pop Demon Hunters, but since it is the most-watched film of all time on the streamer, it might only be a matter of time. It hasn’t been too long since the film was released, so fans can surely wait a little bit longer. For now, KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix.