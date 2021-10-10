Netflix’s Weirdest Show Is Back With New Season

Dating in 2021 can be a difficult understanding, driving single people to great lengths in order to find a relationship. One of the more drastic attempts Is seen on Netflix‘s insane reality show Sexy Beasts, in which contestants go on dates while dressed up in costumes and wearing full prosthetics that make them look like animals and other more outlandish creatures.

Netflix was clearly hoping to capitalize on the “sight unseen” hook from Love Is Blind, but decided to go to an even weirder hook. Sexy Beasts is actually based on a UK reality show that only ran for one season in 2014. While there Is something admirable In the premise — taking someone’s look out of the equation when looking for a partner —Sexy Beasts definitely is more of a lowbrow offering in terms of Netflix Originals. Hilariously, the Season 2 trailer capitalizes on that criticism, featuring lines from the reviews panning the show.

The second season dropped on Oct. 7, and viewers on Twitter definitely had opinions about the reality show. “Sexy Beasts is the worst dating show in the world but I just want to know how long they have to be in the make up,” tweeted one viewer.

Netflix’s SEXY BEASTS is a lot more interesting if you imagine it’s really a dating show for horror movie villains. pic.twitter.com/xZVlxyujvH — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) October 10, 2021

Sexy Beasts has also faced some criticism due to the fact that It’s a show about taking appearance out of the dating equation, but they still only cast thin and conventionally attractive people. “with no warning, netflix made a second season of sexy beasts,” tweeted one fan, to which someone replied, “omg plot twist they’re all skinny and conventionally hot.”

https://twitter.com/edgyreggie88/status/1447132126940258306?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“There’s a new season of Sexy Beasts already???” tweeted journalist Kierra Cotton, which is a fair question considering season 1 only came out in July of this year. “If im being honest, if i was given the chance i would 100% go onto Sexy Beasts, i just think it would be a fun experience,” tweeted one honest viewer.

Anyone else seen “Sexy Beasts” on Netflix…😭 what a show — mrs fantastic🪐 (@mrsfantasticc) October 10, 2021

“Sexy Beasts is such a brilliant show. It’s designed to force people to fall in love because of their personality over their looks but none of the contestants have a personality and they’re all hot. What a twist,” joked another viewer. Both six-episode seasons of Sexy Beasts are now available to stream on Netflix.