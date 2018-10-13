Netflix Viewers Split Over ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ Cancellation

Marvel fans were split over the cancellation of Iron First, the first Marvel Netflix series to get the ax. The series was cancelled late Friday.

Iron First had a rough birth, earning criticism for featuring a white actor in a martial arts series, even though the title character has always been depicted as white man. Then, after season one was released, critics quickly dubbed it the worst of Marvel’s Netflix shows and were surprised when it received a second season. While the second season was met with a much warmer reception, the bad taste from the first season proved too difficult to shake off.

Fans who watched the entire second season, which was released last month, were particularly disappointed. Many suggested the show was being cancelled just as it was about to get good.

“After thinking about it, I am bummed out that #IronFist got cancelled the second season was better than the first. It was really starting to show promise,” one fan wrote.

After thinking about it, I am bummed out that #IronFist got cancelled the second season was better than the first. It was really starting to show promise — NintendoMike (@NintendoMikeC) October 13, 2018

“So apparently #IronFist got cancelled… As someone who could barely stand the first Season, I gotta say the Second one was a MAJOR improvement. I was actually looking forward to a third one! Shame… Hopefully, the characters [and] stories show up on other [Netflix] Marvel Shows,” another wrote.

“I am having emotionally-based feelings about the cancellation of #IronFist Mostly, what? When it finally unf–s itself and gets good…you cancel it? When Marvel Netflix finally has female characters who are not mentally bonkers, you cancel it? WHAT THE HECK man,” another fan wrote.

One fan was not as impressed with the second season, complaining about too much dialogue and poor lighting.

#IronFist The problem with Season 2 was it was there was too much dialogue and scenes shot in such little lighting that people could barely see the scenes and as a result, lose interest. Plus the concept of one fiery fist is just ridiculous. — Vini Vici (@Vince_Omidina) October 13, 2018

“Sucks about #Ironfist but the creators of the show never really got the hang of the character,” another fan wrote. “The best thing to happen now is for Luke Cage to morph into Heroes For Hire, the characters from both shows work so well together.”

While this is the end of Iron Fist‘s solo show, it is possible that Finn Jones could reprise the role in a future Netflix Marvel project. Disney is also developing its own streaming service, which could also be home to a new Marvel show.

“Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement Friday. “We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Jones also thanked fans for their support, writing on Instagram, “With every end is a new beginning. I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show. Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Daredevil season three debuts on Netflix Friday, and a second season of The Punisher is still in development, so Marvel is not done with Netflix just yet.

Photo credit: Netflix