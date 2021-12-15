Huge Vampire Movie Franchise Is Leaving Netflix in January

Every month, Netflix has to cut loose some great content in order to make room for all the new movies and TV shows coming on board, and in January a huge vampire movie franchise is leaving the streamer. It’s been announced that the Twilight films will only be available on Netflix until Jan. 15. This means that fans only have about 30 days left to queue up the hit young adult drama series before it disappears.

For now, fans are still able to watch every movie entry of the Twilight Saga: Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). Notably, the series made A-list stars out of Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Robert Pattinson, with the Edward Cullen actor sharing his true feelings about the film franchise, back in 2017. Pattison was asked about how he looks back on his time in the Twilight series, and he replied by saying that he had an “amazing” experience. “It’s all fond memories,” Pattinson told E! News about shooting the films.

“I mean it’s almost more fond the further away you get from it,” he continued, “It’s just such a magical way to spend your 20s.” Pattinson added, “I mean it’s completely crazy. I still haven’t really processed it. I mean I always thought that there’d be more of a fallout — a psychological fallout years later.”

Back in 2020, Twilight Saga author Stephenie Meyer published Midnight Sun, a retelling of the saga as narrated by Edward, rather than being from Bella’s (Stewart) perspective. During a conversation with the Seventeen, Meyer shared what inspired her to craft the new story so long after having completed her novel series. She confessed that there were multiple factors involved.

“There were a variety of different pressures influencing me: the fans, my mother, the irritation of an unfinished story,” Meyer shared. “Honestly, it was more of a project I felt I should do than one I wanted to do. Writing isn’t always fun and easy. That being said, there was a lot of fulfillment in finally finishing the story, and there were some sections that were very exciting to write.”

Meyer also offered some insight into how Midnight Sun differs from the other Twilight books. “Midnight Sun has a darker tone because it comes from the perspective of someone who knows this romance is doomed before it starts,” the author said. “Bella is very hopeful. She is falling in love for the first time and she never admits to any real obstacles.”

She added, “Edward is also falling in love for the first time, but he is one hundred percent positive that this love story can only end in tragedy. He gets to be hopeful for something like three chapters out of thirty. So, only ten percent happiness versus ninety percent dread.”