Netflix Users Push for ‘Baby Looney Tunes’ to Be Added to Service

Netflix users have another show in mind that they want added to the catalogue: Baby Looney Tunes. The classic Warner Bros. cartoon ran from 2001 to 2006, and the generation that grew up on it is longing for some nostalgia. This week, they took up the call on social media.

A viral tweet on Sunday asked Netflix to add Baby Looney Tunes to its catalogue, and the response was deafening. At the time of this writing, the post has over 112,000 likes and over 34,000 retweets, with others echoing the sentiment elsewhere.

Baby Looney Tunes depicted preschool-age versions of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other classic Warner Bros. Animation characters. The show launched on WB stations — now known as The CW — where is stayed until 2003 as part of the Kids’ WB block. In 2004, it jumped over to Cartoon Network until its cancellation.

Aye man…put THIS on Netflix. This shit was so raw. https://t.co/mTgBF6DEkG — Big Gucci Lando 🦇 (@okaykhalil) November 4, 2019

As the initial tweet asking for Baby Looney Tunes circulated, some users pointed out that it is available online. The whole series is available on the Boomerang streaming app, along with many other classic cartoons. Ther service costs either $4.99 per month or $39.99 for a full year, and it includes Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, Scoopy-Doo and other throwbacks. For millenials, it even has more recent hits like Courage the Cowardly Dog and Camp Lazlo.

Baby Looney Tunes is also available on Hulu, but only at the two highest paid tiers of the service. It can be viewed with Hulu + Live TV for $44.99 per month, or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV for $50.99 per month. These services are most popular with cord-cutters that are still invested in watching network shows as they air, so many casual viewers complained that it was inaccessible for cartoons.

Finally, Baby Looney Tunes can be purchased digitally by the episode on Amazon Prime, YouTube and other sites for $1.99 per episode. However, unlike other shows, this one is not available in full season packages, so binge-watching would get pricey pretty fast.

Still, it is a good time for Warner Bros. fans who want to see their favorite show available in new forms. The company is launching HBO Max in May of next year, with a huge catalogue of cartoons both old and new. The service is even getting a new version of the Looney Tunes as a Max Original, with a hybrid of animation and live-action. So far, there is no word of Baby Looney Tunes joining the lineup, but there is plenty of time for more announcements before the launch, so keep your fingers crossed.

HBO Max will be available in May of 2020.