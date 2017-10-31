Netflix Releases Halloween Teaser Trailer for ‘The Ranch’

Adulthood is getting beer for halloween instead of candy pic.twitter.com/DdF9KCOvxj — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) October 31, 2017

Netflix’s The Ranch is celebrating Halloween this year by treating fans to a hilarious new teaser trailer.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the comedy series shared a clip with the caption, “Adulthood is getting beer for Halloween instead of candy.”

Earlier this month, lead actors Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson took to Twitter to reveal that Part 4 of the Netflix original series will hit the streaming service on Dec. 15.

While announcing more episodes to come, the two actors thanked fans for making The Ranch the third-most “binge-raced” show on Netflix, behind only Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be the third-most binge-raced show in the United State of America,” Kutcher says.

“Binge-raced? What is binge-raced?” Masteron replies.

“It means when someone watches the entire show in one day,” Kutcher says.

The first three parts of The Ranch, which make for a total of 30 episodes, are currently streaming on Netflix.

Check out the new teaser trailer above.