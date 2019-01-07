Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ Earns Art Directors Guild Award Nomination

Netflix’s The Ranch was nominated for an Art Directors Guild Award on Monday, but it has some tough competition.

The Ranch will compete in the Multi-Camera Series field, for John Shaffner’s work on the episodes “Travelin’ Prayer,” “Tie Our Love (In A Double Knot)” and “Fresh Out of Forgiveness.” Shaffner is competing against himself though, as he was also nominated for his work on The Big Bang Theory episodes “The Novelization Correlation,” “The Sibling Realignment” and “The Bow Tie Asymmetry.”

The other nominees are Jane Musky for the Murphy Brown episode “#MurphyToo”; Glenda Rovello for the Will & Grace episodes “The Three Wise Men,” “Tex and the City” and “Anchor Aweigh” and David Gallo for the Sesame Street episodes “Book Worming,” “The Count’s Counting Error” and “Street Food.”

Hold onto your cowboy hat: The Ranch is an ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards nominee for a Multi-Camera Series. 🏆🙌 //t.co/1H2X2aIlId — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) January 7, 2019

Shaffner was nominated for the same award last year for both The Ranch and The Big Bang Theory episodes, but Rovello won for Will & Grace.

Shaffner is a four-time Emmy winner, with awards for his work on George Lopez and The Magic of David Copperfield specials. He won Art Directors Guild awards for The Big Bang Theory in 2015 and 2016.

This year’s nominees for One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series are A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Haunting of Hill House, The Man in the High Castle, The Marvolous Mrs. Maisel and Westworld.

Nominees for One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series are Better Call Saul, Castle Rock, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards and Ozark.

The Television Movie or Miniseries nominees are The Alienist, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Maniac and Sharp Objects.

The Half-Hour Single-Camera Series field includes Atlanta, GLOW, The Good Place, Homecoming and Silicon Valley.

The Variety, Reality or Event Special nominees are Drunk History, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, the Oscars, Portlandia and Saturday Night Live.

The Ranch Part 6 was released on Netflix on Dec. 7 and were the first batch of episodes since Danny Masterson was fired in December 2017 after women accused of sexual assault. When the new episodes were released, Masterson posted a supportive message on his Instagram page.

“Please support this great show we spent years putting together,” Masterson wrote. “The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel, they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical story lines.”

The 23rd Annual Art Directors Guild Awards winners are announced on Feb. 2.

