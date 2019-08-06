Streaming

Netflix’s ‘The OA’ Cancellation Has Fans Riled Up

Fans are speaking out after Netflix announced Monday its decision to cancel The OA. Co-creators […]

Fans are speaking out after Netflix announced Monday its decision to cancel The OA. Co-creators Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, who also starred in the series, had pitched the project as a five-season arc, though Netflix announced Monday that the series would end after just two seasons, or a total of just 16 episodes, leaving fans hanging with a major cliffhanger.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said of the decision. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Addressing the cancellation, Marling wrote on Instagram that she is “deeply sad not to finish this story,” going on to promise that “while we cannot finish this story, I can promise you we will tell others.”

Now, fans are adding their voice, many taking to Twitter to react to the news. Keep scrolling to see the reactions to the devastating news.

Fans Are Devastated

News of the cancellation came as a shock to many, with dozens of fans flocking to Twitter to express their disappointment in the streamer’s decision.

Concern for Women-Created Shows

The cancellation has also led to concern regarding Netflix’s relation with female-led series. Created by Brit Marling, The OA’s cancellation came just days after the streamer announced that it would not be bringing back Tuca & Bertie, created by BoJack Horseman producer Lisa Hanawalt, for a second season.

Doing the Movements to Get it Back

In an effort to get more episodes, some fans are calling on other viewers to start doing the movements in the show.

Too Many Cancellations

The abrupt end to The OA has also sparked outcry given Netflix’s recent string of cancellations. In just the past months, multiple shows have been given the axe at the network after only one or two seasons, leaving many to wonder what the point of getting hooked on a new Netflix Original is if they only have a limited shelf life.

Traveling to Another Dimension

Many fans are hoping that they, too, can travel to another dimension where The OA is able to tell its full five-season arc.

#SaveTheOA

In the wake of the cancellation, fervent calls for the series to be revived have been sparked, with many fans using the hashtag “Save The OA” in an attempt to save it.

’13 Reasons Why’

The cancellation has sparked renewed controversy surrounding 13 Reasons Why, the teen-centered drama that has continuously been renewed despite cries from Netflix subscribers and parent’s groups for it to be canceled. In late July, the streamer announced that it had renewed 13 Reasons Why for its fourth and final season.

