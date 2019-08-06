Netflix’s ‘The OA’ Cancellation Has Fans Riled Up

Fans are speaking out after Netflix announced Monday its decision to cancel The OA. Co-creators Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, who also starred in the series, had pitched the project as a five-season arc, though Netflix announced Monday that the series would end after just two seasons, or a total of just 16 episodes, leaving fans hanging with a major cliffhanger.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said of the decision. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Addressing the cancellation, Marling wrote on Instagram that she is “deeply sad not to finish this story,” going on to promise that “while we cannot finish this story, I can promise you we will tell others.”

Now, fans are adding their voice, many taking to Twitter to react to the news. Keep scrolling to see the reactions to the devastating news.

Fans Are Devastated

News of the cancellation came as a shock to many, with dozens of fans flocking to Twitter to express their disappointment in the streamer’s decision.

Today my favorite show was cancelled. I am devastated. #TheOA was truly unique, fascinating, surprising, touching and creative. It was a damn work of art. We didn’t deserve something so good — Sammie Crowley (@SammieCrowley) August 5, 2019

#TheOA offers my imagination an escape from the marginalizing forces that want to restrict, capitalize, abuse & exploit our unique/conventionally challenging existences. TheOA offers some of the best of Scifi- A genre that offers a limitless array of exits & entrances.#SaveTheOA — IAM (@IndyaMoore) August 5, 2019

#TheOA was cancelled. Every version of me that exists in every place of the entire multiverse is fucking angry and depressed. pic.twitter.com/Caghbb7IwD — Uva (@uvita_) August 5, 2019

Concern for Women-Created Shows

The cancellation has also led to concern regarding Netflix’s relation with female-led series. Created by Brit Marling, The OA’s cancellation came just days after the streamer announced that it would not be bringing back Tuca & Bertie, created by BoJack Horseman producer Lisa Hanawalt, for a second season.

So glad @Netflix is supporting original female led and created content…. oh wait a minute…. it’s doing the opposite… marvelous #TheOA IT HAS SO MUCH POTENTIAL #BringBackTheOA pic.twitter.com/b0KEGP1WzM — K.E Jones 🎩 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@ajackthelass) August 5, 2019

I’m bumming hard that #TheOA is cancelled. As a sci-fi fan, I should be used to getting Fireflied by now, but this one hits hard – unique and wonderfully weird, female showrunner, director, and lead…I couldn’t wait to continue the ride and see where they were taking us.😢 pic.twitter.com/O5HwAtIcvj — Melanie Dale (@UnexpectedMel) August 6, 2019

Doing the Movements to Get it Back

In an effort to get more episodes, some fans are calling on other viewers to start doing the movements in the show.

Me and my mutuals doing the five movements to save The OA pic.twitter.com/hgiIV3RIqw — Kareem Baholzer (@notokaydotmp3) August 5, 2019

If we all do the movements together, do you think we can #SaveTheOA ?? #TheOA or at least give us some closure!!!? pic.twitter.com/YSTYHdJuxU — Suzi Stewart (@sstew5) August 6, 2019

Too Many Cancellations

The abrupt end to The OA has also sparked outcry given Netflix’s recent string of cancellations. In just the past months, multiple shows have been given the axe at the network after only one or two seasons, leaving many to wonder what the point of getting hooked on a new Netflix Original is if they only have a limited shelf life.

#ODAAT (One Day At a Time), #Chambers, #TheOA. Netflix, THESE ARE YOUR BEST SHOWS. What is wrong with you??? — Preeya Phadnis (@uberpreeya) August 5, 2019

Sad, @netflix! Cancelling Designated Survivor after its best season. Cancelling The OA…what’s next? Ozark? The OA was such an original story unlike the rehashes, revivals and reboots that seem to be the trend. #TheOA #DesignatedSurvivor #Ozark #Netflix #TVShows #Cancellations — Bert C. (@Bert_Cardozo) August 5, 2019

Traveling to Another Dimension

Many fans are hoping that they, too, can travel to another dimension where The OA is able to tell its full five-season arc.

Me, moving to another dimension where #theOA is still on Netflix 😞 pic.twitter.com/hKvKcQkiWN — Madeline (@hello_madeline) August 6, 2019

#TheOA I am truly sad to not be able to see the next jump. I hope to find my way to that dimension. Thank you for inspiring me to go on pic.twitter.com/tbpBdWQTjx — フレディ フロレス (@JobanyXudo) August 6, 2019

#SaveTheOA

In the wake of the cancellation, fervent calls for the series to be revived have been sparked, with many fans using the hashtag “Save The OA” in an attempt to save it.

#SaveTheOA has been trending all day @netflix pay attention. #TheOA has millions of dedicated fans who love the story and want to know more. #RenewTheOA and don’t let so many of us down!! — SAVE THE OA (@SaveTheOAPlease) August 6, 2019

#TheOA offers my imagination an escape from the marginalizing forces that want to restrict, capitalize, abuse & exploit our unique/conventionally challenging existences. TheOA offers some of the best of Scifi- A genre that offers a limitless array of exits & entrances.#SaveTheOA — IAM (@IndyaMoore) August 5, 2019

the OA is seriously one of the most well thought out shows ever. original, mind-blowing, interesting, funny and emotional, it’s diverse and it has amazing acting. there isn’t a show like it. brit and zal deserve to finish their 5 part vision!!#SaveTheOA pic.twitter.com/JaDF7BxReD — sam (@spacesansa) August 5, 2019

’13 Reasons Why’

The cancellation has sparked renewed controversy surrounding 13 Reasons Why, the teen-centered drama that has continuously been renewed despite cries from Netflix subscribers and parent’s groups for it to be canceled. In late July, the streamer announced that it had renewed 13 Reasons Why for its fourth and final season.