Netflix Swipes Major Movie From Disney

A comic book adaptation planned for over a decade is now moving to Netflix, and is apparently in the works at last. The Goon is a long-running action-horror-comedy comic by Eric Powell, which was going to be adapted into an animated film by 20th Century Fox before that studio merged with Disney. Now, animation executive Tim Miller says that Netflix is taking over the project and moving forward with it.

Miller spoke about The Goon during a panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday. He announced that, after years in limbo, the project is back in the works thanks to Netflix. Miller's Blur Studios is animating the film, and he announced that Academy Award-winner Patrick Osborne will be the director. The triumphant panel was followed up by a more lengthy and detailed update on the Kickstarter page for The Goon movie, which has been up and running for years now.

The update confirms that the Disney/Fox merger was a huge stumbling block for The Goon, as for so many other projects in development. After it was lost in the shuffle, the movie was stagnant until recently. Blur Studios has an existing relationship with Netflix because it animates Love, Death + Robots, so it made sense that the company could pitch The Goon while they were at it.

The Goon is a genre-blending story that pits characters against supernatural monsters, aliens, extra-dimensional life forms and all kinds of other threats. Its titular character was orphaned at a young age and raised in a carnival, but ironically ran away from the carnival to join an organized crime gang. From there he found his way into all manner of dangerous situations. The comic was first published in 1995 in its earliest form, but it the serialized version most fans know really began in 1998. After a few self-published comics did well, Dark Horse Comics took on the project.

Creator Powell teamed up with Blur Studios back in 2008 and launched a Kickstarter to adapt The Goon into an animated movie. The project has amassed $441,900 in pledges from over 7,500 backers over the years, but eventually, it found corporate support as well.

There's no word yet on Netflix's plans for this adaptation, including the timetable for its creation and release. In the meantime, The Goon comics are available in print and digital format wherever comic books are sold.