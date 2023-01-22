Netflix Star Suffers 'Serious Disfigurement' After On-Set Accident

Famous Taiwanese actor Kai Ko suffered severe injuries from a camera-carrying drone while filming the Mandarin-language fantasy series Agent From Above, which will be aired on Netflix later this year. The incident occurred on Dec. 27, 2022, but was reported only this week by Taiwan's United Daily News. It was confirmed by the producers, who told Variety that production had resumed, but Ko (aka Ko Chen-tung) was still missing from work. Ko's manager told Taiwan media that his face had suffered "serious disfigurement" after he was hit in the face near his cheekbone. He needed 20-30 stitches, the manager said. "Kai Ko was involved in a drone accident during the production of 'Agent From Above' on 27 December 2022. The shoot was operating within standard safety guidelines. The drone's propeller blades were also shielded by a protective layer and there was no explosion or blades shattering as reported in some articles," Good Films and mm2 said in a statement.

"We are deeply regretful that the accident occurred and injured Kai's cheeks. Kai was immediately provided medical attention, and his talent management team has also arranged micro-stitching for him. The production team is sorry for the incident and is further investigating the matter. We have temporarily paused filming for our lead actor Kai to allow him time to rest and recover. We are looking forward to having him back on set when he is fully recovered." A major star, Ko had his first international breakout role in 2011's You Are the Apple of My Eye, a pan-Asian success. He also starred in China's four Tiny Times social climber movies between 2013 and 2015.

Star of ‘Agent From Above’ Kai Ko Sustained Major Injuries on @Netflix Set pic.twitter.com/oc3rRbcJH9 — Lets OTT (@IetsOTT) January 15, 2023

In 2014, he was arrested for drug possession in Beijing. Although Jackie Chan's son Jaycee Chan was jailed for distributing marijuana and sheltering other drug users for six months, Ko returned to Taiwan after serving two weeks of judicial detention. He has since not appeared in mainland Chinese films and television productions. There appears to have been only a negligible impact on his career. In 2021, Ko appeared in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes for the gay drama Moneyboys. He was also the star of the year-end thriller Mama Boy, directed by Arvin Chen. In November, Ko filmed the feature debut Bad Education before beginning production on Agent From Above. Agent From Above involves a drug addict who is recruited to do the bidding of the legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi to redeem himself of his sins. The film stars Buffy Chen, Hsueh Shih-ling, Wang Po-Chieh, and Johnny Yang, along with Ko. Donnie Lai Chun-Yu directs.