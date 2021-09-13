Netflix Slasher Movie Reveals Bone-Chilling First Look Trailer Ahead of October Premiere

Netflix has revealed a bone-chilling first look trailer at its new slasher movie, There’s Someone Inside Your House, ahead of the film’s October premiere. In the movie, a group of Nebraska high school students are being stalked a murdered by a killer who wears masks of their faces when he — or she — comes to slaughter them. The slayer’s motivation? Each of the victims is hiding a terrible or unseemly secret that they don’t want to get out, but the murderer is going to reveal them anyway.

In the trailer, we see the masked maniac executing his sinister plan, first killing a local football star and then moving on to a number of other students. The film is also somewhat meta, it seems, as one of the characters jokes that they “accidentally ran over a hitchhiker and dumped his body into the ocean.” This is a reference to the classic ’90s slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer. Ultimately, the whole trailer feels like it has a bit of a Scream vibe, what with the whole small-town-high-school-hurled-into-chaos-by-an-unknown-killer storyline. And what a welcomed homage it is, in this era of revisiting slashers two and three decades in the past and paying tribute to the impact and influence they had on horror cinema.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s Someone Inside Your House is adapted from Stephanie Perkins’ novel of the same name and is directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) from a screenplay written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!). The movie’s cast includes Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, and Sydney Park, who portrays student Makani Young. “Makani is a young woman from Hawaii and she goes to live with her grandmother in Nebraska,” Park said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“She’s sort of an outsider amongst her outsider friends at her Nebraska high school,” Park continued. “We come to learn that Makani is carrying something heavy, we know she has a secret, we just don’t know what it is yet. So when all these kids start dying brutally and their damning secrets are brought to light, Makani is under the impression that she’s next or that someone knows something.”

Park also shared that the film’s shoot, which took place in Vancouver, was a very “grueling” experience for herself and the others involved. “I feel like any time you’re in a horror film it requires you to really extend yourself and go there in your mind emotionally,” she said. “There were these never-ending days, and I had to constantly cry and cry and cry, and be scared, and build up my angst, and all of these emotions. It was definitely exhausting but it’s a part of the thrill. It was really fun and challenging and I had a great team to support me.” There’s Someone Inside Your House is set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 6.