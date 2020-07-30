Netflix Fans Ecstatic That 'Sister, Sister' and Other Classic Sitcoms Are Coming
Netflix subscribers are ecstatic over the news that a slew of classic sitcoms are headed to the streaming service. On Wednesday, it was announced that Sister, Sister and Moesha would join five other sitcoms to binge watch in the coming weeks.
The official Netflix Twitter account celebrated the news with a video of some of the various series' stars from the various shows talking about their experiences. In the clip, Sister, Sister actor Tim Reid expressed his appreciations for the show's legacy, saying that it has allowed their hijinx "to be in the homes of people worldwide." The video also noted that "a little birdie" from Netflix had told them fans "have literally been asking for these shows for, like, years" and "now, people all over America can binge-watch their favorite shows and relive their favorite moments."
The two shows will join The Game, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One. These new additions all come as part of the Netlfix Strong Black Lead project, which creates space for Black actors and creators to have their work showcased and prioritized. Suffice to say, the news thrilled fans everywhere, who didn't hesitate to hide their enthusiasm online.
NETFLIX IS FINALLY streaming Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girlfriends, The Parker’s, Half & Half and One on One starting next month!!! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/sSGUM1sdtH— Malani. (@Malani_Kamili) July 29, 2020
🚨 'MOESHA' IS COMING TO NETFLIX AUGUST 1🚨 pic.twitter.com/6uqp1M2ElW— BRANDY LEGION | #B7 (@BrandyLegion) July 29, 2020
We know what we’ll be binging for the rest of 2020.
Moesha, Sister Sister, Girlfriends, One on One and more classic Black shows will be coming to Netflix this fall! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jqRT7Xgjed— Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) July 29, 2020
we really about to get Moesha, The Game
Sister Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One on Netflix.
2020 had us in the first half, but we here. pic.twitter.com/wboMYa370U— 𝖗𝖔𝖓 (@ronthacreator) July 29, 2020
August 1st I’m not doing anything beside laying on the couch and watching Moesha on Netflix @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/NJTjXGCNdP— Tonisha Terry (@triple_tee_) July 29, 2020
They putting girlfriends, one on one, the Parker’s, half and half, sister sister, and moesha on Netflix all by October 😩🤝.— Terri Berri 🧸 (@Eres_Preciosa) July 29, 2020
This about to be me sitting up in my room watching Moesha this weekend on #Netflix.
I can’t wait to sing the theme song🤩 pic.twitter.com/omtDt056R2— Moesha wannabe (@SirKennethh) July 30, 2020
September 1st Netflix is adding Sister Sister and I will be glued to the screen reunited with my childhood boyfriend 😌 pic.twitter.com/zaJ9chaHRi— 🕸 wicked waifu 🕸 (@xo_queensupreme) July 29, 2020
Sister, Sister on Netflix. Our prayers have been answered pic.twitter.com/D0QTsqNjbl— August Al-Sinner (@Dude__Imalegend) July 29, 2020
SISTER SISTER IS COMING TO NETFLIX! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! I REPEAT, SISTER SISTER IS COMING TO NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/kPP02rMyua— Read the Room (@__Deniseeeeeeee) July 29, 2020
Let’s run up the views when ‘The Parkers’ drops on Netflix. Show them not to sleep on @moworldwide !!! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/OpsOOPVe7F— 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟. (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) July 29, 2020
Netflix is finally streaming Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girlfriends and The Parkers starting from next month. seems like the second half of 2020 won’t be bad after all. pic.twitter.com/JQUJB8GyH9— c (@chuuzus) July 29, 2020