Netflix Fans Ecstatic That 'Sister, Sister' and Other Classic Sitcoms Are Coming

Netflix subscribers are ecstatic over the news that a slew of classic sitcoms are headed to the streaming service. On Wednesday, it was announced that Sister, Sister and Moesha would join five other sitcoms to binge watch in the coming weeks.

The official Netflix Twitter account celebrated the news with a video of some of the various series' stars from the various shows talking about their experiences. In the clip, Sister, Sister actor Tim Reid expressed his appreciations for the show's legacy, saying that it has allowed their hijinx "to be in the homes of people worldwide." The video also noted that "a little birdie" from Netflix had told them fans "have literally been asking for these shows for, like, years" and "now, people all over America can binge-watch their favorite shows and relive their favorite moments."

The two shows will join The Game, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One. These new additions all come as part of the Netlfix Strong Black Lead project, which creates space for Black actors and creators to have their work showcased and prioritized. Suffice to say, the news thrilled fans everywhere, who didn't hesitate to hide their enthusiasm online.