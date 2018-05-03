‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Should Watch These Shows on Netflix

Chicago P.D. has quickly become one of the most well-liked television shows airing today, but, unfortunately, you can’t catch up on it on Netflix, as it’s not available on the streaming giant.

The series debuted on NBC in January of 2014 as a spin-off of another popular show, Chicago Fire, and has been a huge ratings-driver ever since.

It even spawned its own short-lived spin-off, Chicago Justice, which was canceled earlier this year, much to the dismay of fans. There is also a Chicago Med series currently on NBC‘s roster as well.

Not only can you not relive past seasons of Chicago P.D. on Netflix, but you actually can’t add any of the Chicago franchise shows to your queue since none of them are available on there.

However, in rare situations like this, Netflix offers some alternative watching options and we’ve listed a few of them for you below.

Scroll down to see a list of shows that Chicago P.D. fans should watch on Netflix!

Law & Order: SVU

Seasons available on Netflix: Four

Starring: Mariska Hargitay, Richard Belzer, Dann Florek, Michelle Hurd, Stephanie March, Ice-T, and B. D. Wong

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit debuted in September of 1999 as, similar to Chicago P.D., a spin-off of another show, the original Law & Order.

Its original focus was “centered almost exclusively on the detectives of the Special Victims Unit in a fictional version of the 16th Precinct of the New York City Police Department” and the sex-crime cases they encounter on a daily basis.

While the show currently has 18 seasons under its belt only four of them, seasons 15 – 18, are available on Netflix.

Criminal Minds

Seasons available on Netflix: 12

Starring: Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Aisha Tyler

Criminal Minds is a “police procedural crime drama” that “follows a group of FBI profilers who set about catching various criminals through behavioral profiling.

Additionally, “the plot focuses on the team working cases and on the personal lives of the characters, depicting the hardened life and statutory requirements of a profiler.”

Fans can rewatch the first 12 seasons on Netflix at this time.

Blue Bloods

Seasons available on Netflix: Seven

Starring: Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Amy Carlson, Sami Gayle, Jennifer Esposito, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray

First debuting in 2010 on CBS, Blue Bloods is a celebrated crime-drama about the Reagans, a family of law-enforcement officers and justice system officials, and how they navigate the difficulties of balancing their personal and professional lives.

Throughout its many seasons, Blue Bloods has continued to grow its viewership and for the last two seasons its been one of the top 10 shows on television.

You can catch up on seasons one through seven now on Netflix.

Hawaii Five-0

Seasons available on Netflix: Seven

Starring: Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, Taryn Manning, Masi Oka, Lauren German, Michelle Borth, Chi McBride, and Jorge Garcia

A reboot of the original decade-spanning series, CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 launched onto TV screens in 2010 and continues to be a top series. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, it “follows an elite state police task force set up to fight crime in the state of Hawaii.”

In 2017, the show has suffered some high-profile controversy, following the exit of both Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park. The actors reportedly had a pay dispute with the network that was unable to be resolved.

Regardless, the show is still moved forward, with its eighth season premiering last September. Fans can refresh themselves with the first seven seasons on Netflix.

NCIS

Seasons available on Netflix: 14

Staring: Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, David McCallum, Sean Murray, Cote de Pablo, Lauren Holly, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Jennifer Esposito, Duane Henry, and Maria Bello

NCIS is easily one of the most popular shows currently on television, regularly raking in millions of viewers during its broadcast nights.

The police procedural series debuted in 2003, and very quickly became a fan-favorite for its clever blend of action and drama.

If you feel like binging a show that has a lot of content to consume, there are hundreds — literally — of NCIS episodes available to stream on Netflix.

Person of Interest

Seasons available on Netflix: Five

Staring: Jim Caviezel, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Chapman, Michael Emerson, Amy Acker, and Sarah Shahi

Person of Interest was a science-fiction crime drama that aired for five seasons on CBS, from 2011 until 2016.

The show centered “on a mysterious reclusive billionaire computer programmer named Harold Finch (Emerson), who develops a supercomputer for the federal government known as ‘The Machine’ that is capable of collating all sources of information to predict and identify people planning terrorist acts.”

“He recruits John Reese (Caviezel), a former Green Beret and CIA agent who is presumed dead, and later others, to investigate and act on the information provided by the Machine.”

Fans of Chicago P.D., and any crime series, should definitely queue-up this show on Netflix.

Quantico

Seasons available on Netflix: Two

Staring: Priyanka Chopra, Josh Hopkins, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Tate Ellington, Graham Rogers, Anabelle Acosta, Russell Tovey, Pearl Thusi, Blair Underwood, Marlee Matlin, and Alan Powell

Quantico is a dramatic thriller that centers around “Alex Parrish (Chopra), a bright FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.”

The mix of suspense, action, and drama in this series is sure to please all types of TV watchers.

Seasons one and two of Quantico are now streaming on Netflix.

Shooter

Seasons available on Netflix: One

Staring: Ryan Phillippe, Shantel VanSanten, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Eddie McClintock, Omar Epps, and Josh Stewart

Based on the 2007 Mark Wahlberg film of the same name, as well as Stephen Hunter’s novel Point of Impact, Shooter stars Phillippe as “Bob Lee Swagger, an expert marksman living in exile who is coaxed back into action after learning of a plot to kill the president.”

Shooter aired its season two finale in September of 2017, with season three scheduled to premiere in June of 2018.

Fans can binge-watch all of season one on Netflix right now, however.

The Blacklist

Seasons available on Netflix: Four

Staring:James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Parminder Nagra, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, and Hisham Tawfiq

The Blacklist debuted in 2013 and almost instantly became a national phenomenon.

In its short time on-air, it has even spawned a spin-off series, titled The Blacklist: Redemption.

Season five of The Blacklist is currently airing, but fans can check out seasons one through four now on Netflix.