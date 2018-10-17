Netflix: 14 Shows Coming This Week

Netflix is constantly updating its catalogue, and this week brings a whole new batch of shows for subscribers to get addicted to.

Netflix is adding 14 new series this week, starting on Friday, Oct. 19. The shows range from ambitious dramas to children’s cartoons, and everything in between. Most of the shows coming this week are in their early seasons — in fact, most are Netflix Originals premiering their first seasons.

This could be great news or bad news for viewers. Obviously, trying out a new show is much more of a commitment than dropping into a re-watch, or even checking out new episodes of a series you already know. Still, if even some of these new originals are as great as their trailers make them look, they could be the new classics to keep an eye on for years to come.

Here’s a look at all the new shows coming to Netflix this week.

Making a Murderer: Season 2

Making a Murder is back for its long-awaited second season. Since the first season came out, a wave of other true crime series have taken off, and now Netflix’s contribution has a lot to live up to.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3

Daredevil is the first Marvel superhero to return for a third season. By all accounts, this will be his best one yet, and it will also reveal what happened to the hero after the climactic end of The Defenders.

Accidentally in Love: Season 1

Accidentally in Love is a new series following a pop star who tries to go back to school and assume a normal life.

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh: Season 1

Adam Sandler is returning to basics with a tour of on-stage shows in comedy clubs, concert halls and other venues around the country.

Robozuna: Season 1

Netflix is doing its best to corner the chidlren’s TV market with the new animated series Robozuna. The show follows a young man in a world or robot gladiator matches, and it looks like the kind of kids’ show that an action-loving adult could get into as well.

Bodyguard: Season 1

Game of Thrones‘ Richard Madden returns in Netflix’s new series Bodyguard, which tells the story of a special operative in London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

Wanderlust: Season 1

Wanderlust is a new drama following a middle-aged couple exploring the boundaries of monogamy.

Ask the Doctor— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Sacrifice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Distrito salvaje— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Haunted— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Larva Island— NETFLIX ORIGINAL