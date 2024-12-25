Netflix Forces Commercials on Ad-Free Subscribers During Live NFL Broadcast, and We Hate It

Netflix’s way of handling commercials during its Christmas broadcast has us and many Netflix subscribers heated. The broadcast so far has been filled with loads of commercials for every viewer — even those who pay for Netflix to be ad-free.

While one might expect in-house promotional breaks for Netflix shows/movies, Netflix is forcing viewers to watch ads for Coca-Cola, pharmaceutical companies and other brands. We had assumed Netflix would opt to do what WWE did on its Peacock broadcasts; Peacock Premium subscribers get a mix of in-house promotions and in-depth packages instead of random commercials. Idle views of the field/sidelines/crowd would have also been preferred!

Here are just a small sample of the complaints Netflix subscribers have been making via X.

“So you telling me I’m paying for Netflix to watch a Football game………and there are still commercials? You greedy bitches.” (source)

“Watching commercials on Netflix is weird. 0/10 do not recommend (source)

“Seeing commercials on Netflix feels sacrilegious” (source)

It’s complete BS that we pay a monthly subscription, yet have to watch commercials for the NFL games because you (Netflix) bowed down to them!! Ridiculous!! (source)

"Netflix should be sued!! The reason people pay for Netflix is so they don't have to watch ads. But yet they can put on a football game in people have to watch ads. What's the sense in paying for it?" (source)

“commercials on netflix feel so wrong” (source)

How to Watch Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games

Promotional graphic for Netflix’s 2024 NFL games (Credit: Netflix)

Watching both of Netflix’s Christmas NFL games is incredibly easy. If you have a Netflix account, simply log in using your device of choice. There should be large banners advertising the NFL streams, but if not, just search “NFL” in the Netflix search bar. If you need a Netflix account, simply head to netflix.com and sign up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers is on now, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans airs at 4:30 p.m. ET (with a pre-game broadcast starting at 4 p.m.). Beyoncé’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.